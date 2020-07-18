All apartments in Cherry Grove
1469 Yellowglen Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:41 AM

1469 Yellowglen Drive

1469 Yellowglen Drive · (513) 275-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1469 Yellowglen Drive, Cherry Grove, OH 45255
Cherry Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,740

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
Take a 3D Video Tour from anywhere in the world: https://bit.ly/1469Yellowglen3DTour

IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is conveniently located in the Summit Hills neighborhood. Hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen features modern cabinets, new granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Basement is partially finished. 1 car attached garage and driveway parking. Relax in the screened-in rear porch. Fenced-in yard. Pet Friendly. Anderson High School.

Washer and dryer hook ups at the property. Laundry units can be rented for an additional $40/month.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/1469YellowglenViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,740, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,740, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1469 Yellowglen Drive have any available units?
1469 Yellowglen Drive has a unit available for $1,740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1469 Yellowglen Drive have?
Some of 1469 Yellowglen Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1469 Yellowglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1469 Yellowglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1469 Yellowglen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1469 Yellowglen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1469 Yellowglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1469 Yellowglen Drive offers parking.
Does 1469 Yellowglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1469 Yellowglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1469 Yellowglen Drive have a pool?
No, 1469 Yellowglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1469 Yellowglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1469 Yellowglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1469 Yellowglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1469 Yellowglen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1469 Yellowglen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1469 Yellowglen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
