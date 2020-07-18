1469 Yellowglen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage key fob access

Take a 3D Video Tour from anywhere in the world: https://bit.ly/1469Yellowglen3DTour



This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is conveniently located in the Summit Hills neighborhood. Hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen features modern cabinets, new granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Basement is partially finished. 1 car attached garage and driveway parking. Relax in the screened-in rear porch. Fenced-in yard. Pet Friendly. Anderson High School.



Washer and dryer hook ups at the property. Laundry units can be rented for an additional $40/month.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,740, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,740, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

