57 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Centerville, OH

Welcome to Centerville! This small Ohio suburb has plenty to offer in small town charm and suburban amenities. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find the home of your dreams.

Centerville is located about ten miles south of Dayton, adjacent to the upscale suburb of Kettering. Because of its close proximity to Dayton and the Dayton Mall, you’ll find plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options in the many chain stores, bars and restaurants located throughout the city.

Additionally, the historic city center, or the “Heart of Centerville,” is in the small downtown area and has a number of quaint old shops and restaurants, if you’re more into locally owned establishments with tons of character.

Centerville has great public schools and a fantastic library, with tons of community- and family-oriented activities. If you’re a young single moving to the area, don’t worry! Unlike many other upscale Dayton suburbs, Centerville’s got a decent community of young people who commute into the city for work.

If Centerville has one downfall, it’s that rents are pretty high for the region. Safety and amenities come with a high price tag, after all. However, with some time and effort you can occasionally find great cheap apartments in some of the farther-flung portions of town. Additionally, traffic can be a bit of a hassle during weekday rush hours into and out of Dayton.

If you’re looking for older homes in a highly walkable, quaint neighborhood, then the “Heart of Centerville” will be your bag. You can occasionally find adorable apartments for rent in this area in mixed-use buildings, old houses that have been converted to duplexes and the occasional rental home. Two bedrooms here generally range from $600 to $800.

Just east of the city center you’ll find some great new development in varied communities. To the northeast, there are tons of apartment rentals and complexes offering everything from studio apartments to two bedrooms. The larger complexes frequently offer amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses. To the southeast, past the large and well-regarded Centerville High School, you’ll find a more settled community with the occasional apartment rental and rental home available. Two bedrooms here generally range from $700 to $900 a month.

Northwest of the city center, you’ll find another pocket of new developments with nice amenities. Because of the proximity to the Dayton Mall, this area has tons of access to shopping and dining in the sprawl growing out of the mall area. Two bedrooms here are similarly priced to communities in the northwest of town.

With a great, diverse rental market, you can usually find furnished apartments for rent, as well as landlords and management companies that offer short-term lease options. Additionally, many apartment rentals are pet friendly, you may just have to pay a nominal pet deposit.

So welcome to Centerville! Enjoy all that this Dayton suburb has to offer!