3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020
24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brunswick, OH
Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
701 East Dr
701 East Drive, Brunswick, OH
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Ranch home in Brunswick OH - For rent located in Brunswick, OH this beautiful updated 2,364 sqft ranch home offers double car attached garage, 1 acre yard, 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Brunswick
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
20366 Tramore Ln
20366 Tramore Lane, Strongsville, OH
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20366 Tramore Ln in Strongsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Brunswick
Last updated July 15
16 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
16936 Parklane Dr
16936 Park Lane Dr, Strongsville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1189 sqft
Welcome to 16936 Park Lane Dr., an updated three bedroom, one bath unit with hardwood floors, a full separate basement and a one car garage with plenty of off street parking. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and plenty of counterspace.
Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
13856 Oak Brook
13856 Oak Brook Drive, North Royalton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
North Royalton Townhome Condo - 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths, 1 car garage, amenities to include pool and playgrounds, close to I-71, Metro parks, shopping, restaurants, medical and more.
Results within 10 miles of Brunswick
Last updated July 15
23 Units Available
Parma Heights
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Verified
Last updated July 14
5 Units Available
Parma
The Regency
6841 Day Dr, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,121
1133 sqft
Sleek apartments near Ridge Rd. Recently renovated. Air conditioning and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Community has garden and tennis court. Fire pit on site. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15
30 Units Available
Parma
Hummingbird Pointe & The Gardens
6871 Ames Rd, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1100 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments near State Route 3. Complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Plush carpet and real wood cabinets. Tenants have access to indoor pool and meeting rooms.
Last updated July 15
9 Units Available
Parma Heights
Executive Towers & Gardens
9404 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,111
745 sqft
The possibility of affordable, convenient and luxurious mid-rise living is now a reality.
Last updated July 15
9 Units Available
Parma Heights
North Church Towers
9235 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1082 sqft
Just 15 minutes from downtown Cleveland and a short walk from Independence Blvd. Public transportation hub nearby. Spacious apartments with a modern kitchen and expansive windows. Community includes a pool, gym, and 24-hr maintenance.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
970 Wimbleton Dr
970 Wimbleton Drive, Medina, OH
This LEASE TO OWN - 4 bedroom 1863 square foot charming split level with generous bedrooms, extra large living room with dining room and eat in kitchen is a lease to pwn gem.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Parma
8008 Pelham Dr
8008 Pelham Drive, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1111 sqft
8008 Pelham, Parma - Gorgeously Renovated 3 bed 1 bath colonial home! $1,225 rent / $1,225 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and Pet Fee.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
4886 Westminster Dr
4886 Westminster Lane, Broadview Heights, OH
Enter open 2 story foyer for this 4 bedroom 2.1 bath brick front colonial built in 2005. All kitchen & laundry appliances stay. The oversized kitchen has a huge island, pantry, & spacious morning room with high ceilings.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Parma
3300 Dentzler Rd
3300 Dentzler Road, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1144 sqft
3300 Dentzler Road, Parma - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch home! $1,195 rent / $1,195 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
4427 Forest Brooke Ct North
4427 Forest Brooke Court North, Summit County, OH
Gorgeous Prestige home available for one-year lease in beautiful King's Forest development in Richfield. Unique offering of a heated 6 car garage and 2.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Parma
7814 Jameson Road
7814 Jameson Avenue, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1125 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath rental is available for immediate move in! Features large bedrooms with spacious closets, updated/modern bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
194 East Bridge St
194 East Bridge Street, Berea, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1338 sqft
Please contact Chrissy Kovanda @ 216-317-3463 / Chrissy@ezsalesteam.com or Justin Campbell @ 216-801-3599 / Justin@ezsalesteam.com with any questions or offers.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
23205 Chandlers Ln
23205 Chandlers Lane, Olmsted Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1639 sqft
Look no further than this beautifully decorated town home. This end unit town home is located in Olmsted Falls which has recently been awarded for their exemplary school district. This 3 bed 2.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
1115 Station Road
1115 Station Road, Medina County, OH
Cash/Finance purchase $285,900 OR - Rental Agreement at $1,500 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years. Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.
Last updated April 13
1 Unit Available
Westbridge
160 Parkwood Drive
160 Parkwood Drive, Berea, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1409 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome to this adorable 3 bedroom, 1.
Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
Parma
7704 Ivandale
7704 Ivandale Drive, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Parma 3 bed Single Family for rent! - Welcome home! 3 bedroom 1 bath, freshly painted, original hardwood floors and a two-car garage. Located in the heart of Parma. Water and sewer included. $30 application fee.
Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
237 Mulberry St.
237 Mulberry Street, Berea, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
237 Mulberry St., Berea - Adorable and spacious cottage home with shared use of 2 car garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5920153)
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
929 Van Buren Way
929 Van Buren Way, Medina, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1258 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH RANCH. KITCHEN HAS NEW APPLIANCES AND NEW FLOORING, VAULTED CEILING IN THE LIVING ROOM, 4 SEASON ROOM WITH NEW CARPET AND BEDROOM #2 HAS NEW CARPET. MASTER SUITE HAS WALK IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
102 Yellowstone Ct
102 Yellowstone Ct, Berea, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1424 sqft
Rare opportunity in Sandstone Ridge! Fantastic 3 bedroom multi-level townhouse in a great location within an outstanding community.
