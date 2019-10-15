All apartments in Broadview Heights
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:26 AM

4886 Westminster Dr

4886 Westminster Lane · (440) 342-6002
Location

4886 Westminster Lane, Broadview Heights, OH 44147

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3092 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enter open 2 story foyer for this 4 bedroom 2.1 bath brick front colonial built in 2005. All kitchen & laundry appliances stay. The oversized kitchen has a huge island, pantry, & spacious morning room with high ceilings. Door to terrace off the morning room. The master suite has a large walk in closet & adjoining private bath with a soaking tub & separate shower. 3 other bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Family room opens to the kitchen and has french doors leading to the office/computer room or toy room. Cashier checks for the Security Deposit & first months rent are due at time of signing the lease. Criminal, background, & credit reports will be required on line. Easy access to I77 to drive to downtown Cleveland or Akron. Brecksville Reservation for hiking & Community Recreation Center are nearby along with restaurants & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4886 Westminster Dr have any available units?
4886 Westminster Dr has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4886 Westminster Dr have?
Some of 4886 Westminster Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4886 Westminster Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4886 Westminster Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4886 Westminster Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4886 Westminster Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadview Heights.
Does 4886 Westminster Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4886 Westminster Dr does offer parking.
Does 4886 Westminster Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4886 Westminster Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4886 Westminster Dr have a pool?
No, 4886 Westminster Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4886 Westminster Dr have accessible units?
No, 4886 Westminster Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4886 Westminster Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4886 Westminster Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4886 Westminster Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4886 Westminster Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
