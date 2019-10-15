4886 Westminster Dr

Amenities

Enter open 2 story foyer for this 4 bedroom 2.1 bath brick front colonial built in 2005. All kitchen & laundry appliances stay. The oversized kitchen has a huge island, pantry, & spacious morning room with high ceilings. Door to terrace off the morning room. The master suite has a large walk in closet & adjoining private bath with a soaking tub & separate shower. 3 other bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Family room opens to the kitchen and has french doors leading to the office/computer room or toy room. Cashier checks for the Security Deposit & first months rent are due at time of signing the lease. Criminal, background, & credit reports will be required on line. Easy access to I77 to drive to downtown Cleveland or Akron. Brecksville Reservation for hiking & Community Recreation Center are nearby along with restaurants & shopping.