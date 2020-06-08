All apartments in Blacklick Estates
Find more places like 3323 Dunloe Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blacklick Estates, OH
/
3323 Dunloe Road
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:50 PM

3323 Dunloe Road

3323 Dunloe Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blacklick Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3323 Dunloe Road, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
THIS HOME IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE!!!!
You are just stunned right when you walk into this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with 1336 SF! You are greeted with an open concept living area, dining area and kitchen. There is a huge island as a butchers black in the middle of the kitchen! There is a ton of natural lighting coming through which is nice! In the kitchen there are white cabinets with a gorgeous back splash and has a gas stove! There is a sliding door that leads to the partially fenced in yard. There is also a two car detached garage. Going to the lower level there is a second living area and storage space! The upper level has the 3 bedrooms and the full bath! All of the rooms have ceiling fans! Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify/qualifies for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3323 Dunloe Road have any available units?
3323 Dunloe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
What amenities does 3323 Dunloe Road have?
Some of 3323 Dunloe Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3323 Dunloe Road currently offering any rent specials?
3323 Dunloe Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 Dunloe Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3323 Dunloe Road is pet friendly.
Does 3323 Dunloe Road offer parking?
Yes, 3323 Dunloe Road offers parking.
Does 3323 Dunloe Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3323 Dunloe Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 Dunloe Road have a pool?
No, 3323 Dunloe Road does not have a pool.
Does 3323 Dunloe Road have accessible units?
No, 3323 Dunloe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3323 Dunloe Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3323 Dunloe Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3323 Dunloe Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3323 Dunloe Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Blacklick Estates 2 BedroomsBlacklick Estates 3 Bedrooms
Blacklick Estates Apartments with Garage
Blacklick Estates Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OH
Grove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OH
Worthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus