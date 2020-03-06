All apartments in Bexley
Last updated March 6 2020

253 N Remington Rd

253 Remington Road · No Longer Available
253 Remington Road, Bexley, OH 43209

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath in desirable Bexley available 3/5/2020. Great location minutes away from Cassingham Elementary, Bexley Middle and High Schools. This freshly renovated Tudor has beaming original hardwood floors as well as an updated kitchen with all new cabinetry and appliances. The whole home has been freshly painted and is ready for a great family to call home. Professionally maintained yard with new fence and a 2-car garage. This home is available to lease until March of 2021, and will not last long. Please call to schedule a tour of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

