253 N Remington Rd

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath in desirable Bexley available 3/5/2020. Great location minutes away from Cassingham Elementary, Bexley Middle and High Schools. This freshly renovated Tudor has beaming original hardwood floors as well as an updated kitchen with all new cabinetry and appliances. The whole home has been freshly painted and is ready for a great family to call home. Professionally maintained yard with new fence and a 2-car garage. This home is available to lease until March of 2021, and will not last long. Please call to schedule a tour of the property.