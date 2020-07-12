55 Apartments for rent in Beavercreek, OH with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Mallard Landing
2372 Mallard Ln, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1400 sqft
Just one mile south of I-675, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer amenities including utility rooms, ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances and ceramic tile surrounding the tub. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
5 Units Available
The Village on Beaver Creek Apartments
3722 E Patterson Rd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$814
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
845 sqft
A charming community with a modern update. This community is located off State Route 35 and I-675. Apartments are pet-friendly with spacious rooms and updated appliances. Flexible lease terms available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
4 Units Available
Windsor Place
3944 Camberlee Way, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$740
889 sqft
Windsor Place offers affordable apartments that are perfect for students and families looking for their next place to call home. All apartment homes have two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
10 Units Available
The Promenade at Beaver Creek
4026 Promenade Blvd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1205 sqft
Within the suburbs, but minutes from downtown. Walk-in closets, designer kitchens, vaulted ceilings and a pool. Featuring fireplaces, a 24-hour gym and a landscaped community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Enclave
2743 Monterey Cir, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
928 sqft
Cozy apartments with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Community includes a laundry center, tennis court and grilling area. Near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Close to The Mall at Fairfield Commons for convenient shopping.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3128 Alexander Place
3128 Alexander Place, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1568 sqft
205 Available 07/15/20 Location and amenities can't be beat! This well cared for 3 bed 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is one you won't want to miss. Located in Beavercreeks Brookstone Community and minutes from popular shopping, dining and major highways.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2724 Laurelwood Ct
2724 Larelwood Court, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3300 sqft
Beautiful Newer Home in Beavercreek - Near Schools, 1.5 miles to WPAFB, Mall, I-675 - Available 4-Bed 2.5-Bath spacious, elegant, upgraded, and beautiful 2010 single-family home.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1684 Countryside Drive
1684 Countryside Drive, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1690 sqft
Available 07/13/20 Check out this beautifully renovated 4 bed, 2 full bath home in Beavercreek! Large, renovated kitchen, with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and apron sink. Both bathrooms have been renovated.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780
3626 Sequoia Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1453 sqft
This home has it all! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath and 9' ceilings on 1st floor, huge 2 story great room, adjacent dining area opens to kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of cupboard space and all appliances provided.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1936 Wilene Drive
1936 Wilene Drive, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1996 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Beavercreek School District. Located on a large corner lot, backing up to the playground and fields of Saville Park.

1 of 30

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2791 Oriole Drive
2791 Oriole Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1538 sqft
Beavercreek Brick Ranch - Beavercreek brick ranch. Three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage with 2 remotes. Central air and high efficiency heating system. Stove and refrigerator are included.
Results within 1 mile of Beavercreek
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
$
58 Units Available
Gateway At The Greene
3313 East Stroop Road, Kettering, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
760 sqft
Welcome to Gateway at The Greene. Enjoy city living and the comfort of newly remodeled apartments in Kettering, OH across from The Greene Town Center (Beavercreek, OH). All new rents.
Results within 5 miles of Beavercreek
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
87 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Centerville
701 E Alex Bell Rd, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$980
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1046 sqft
Gateway Lofts Centerville is a brand-new apartment community nestled just south of Dayton in Centerville, Ohio. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Allure Apartments
350 Arden Way, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1264 sqft
Are you looking for an exceptional living experience? Our brand-new community on Arden Way has answered your request for societal beautification and for ultramodern customer service.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Brinley Place
2335 Long Vista Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1355 sqft
Convenient to Wright Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University. Two-bedroom apartments with chef-ready kitchens, spacious bathrooms and ample outdoor space. On-site coffee bar, clubroom, swimming pool, athletic center and bark park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fairborn
1616 Valley Oak Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1390 sqft
A new apartment community in a quiet area. This smoke-free community offers a single-story design with two bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a den. Private attached garage provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2033 Culver Avenue
2033 Culver Avenue, Kettering, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1196 sqft
GREAT HOME ON A NICE STREET IN KETTERING - JUST AROUND THE CORNER FROM DOT'S MARKET. NEW FLOORS AND UPDATED KITCHEN/BATH. FENCED YARD AND LARGE LAUNDRY AREA WITH STORAGE. 1.5 CAR GARAGE AND ON STREET PARKING.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Twin Towers
234 Fillmore Street,
234 Fillmore Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1042 sqft
234 Fillmore Street, Available 07/17/20 234 Fillmore St 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our one of a kind 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio! You won't want to miss this! This beautiful home has new flooring, freshly paint, new

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Burkhardt
118 Martz Avenue,
118 Martz Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$765
1592 sqft
118 Martz Avenue, Available 07/17/20 118 Martz Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon**This beautiful two story 3BR/1BA home located in Dayton is something you will not want to skip over!! Recently renovated, this home has new flooring, an updated

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Hills
1031 Highland Ave
1031 Highland Avenue, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1828 sqft
1031 Highland Ave Available 05/01/20 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, AC and superb condition - Exquisitely updated and move in ready. Beautiful hardwood floors and tons of space.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Linden Heights
916 Linden Avenue
916 Linden Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1110 sqft
916 Linden Avenue Available 04/03/20 916 Linden Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
4750 Whitewood Court
4750 Whitewood Court, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2868 sqft
Fantastic Quad In Dayton/HuberHts/Riverside Area With 2 Family Rooms & Mad River Schools - Minutes From WPAFB, WSU, Fairfield Commons Mall, Restaurants and Parks Plenty Of Room For Your Family (RLNE2519208)

1 of 14

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
326 W. Xenia Drive
326 West Xenia Drive, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$690
1200 sqft
2 bdrm, 1 bath Remodeled Townhome, walking distance to WPAFB - 2 bdrm, 1 bath townhome style unit in Fairborn w/ approx. 1200 sq. ft. of living space. Brand new kitchen and bath. Refrigerator and stove included. Hardwood floors throughout.
City Guide for Beavercreek, OH

Beavercreek officially became a city in 1980 and its population has rapidly taken off over the years. Located around five miles to Dayton's east, the fact the number of people here has increased from 31,589 in 1980 to 45,193 in 2010 displays this: Beavercreek gives its residents the life they desire.

Where have all the beavers gone? Well, if you look hard enough, you'll see plenty. Additionally, you'll discover a region filled with pride, humbleness and a firm belief that the Dayton area is the birthplace of aviation. Don't say otherwise, Kitty Hawk! The Wright Brothers fulfilled their dreams in nearby Dayton and you can too. Beavercreek is very much a part of the larger Dayton area, but it still carries its own style. Even the beavers here build their dams the way they please. The population has been charging upwards, and that's a sign Beavercreek is doing quite well for itself. That's because the town offers big city amenities and resources along with space and privacy. It may not possess the sizzle of the big city, but it has the proper ingredients. You have the room and tools to go out and invent the life you've envisioned. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Beavercreek, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Beavercreek apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

