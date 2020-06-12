/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
24 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Beavercreek, OH
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
10 Units Available
The Promenade at Beaver Creek
4026 Promenade Blvd, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1205 sqft
Within the suburbs, but minutes from downtown. Walk-in closets, designer kitchens, vaulted ceilings and a pool. Featuring fireplaces, a 24-hour gym and a landscaped community.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Enclave
2743 Monterey Cir, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
928 sqft
Cozy apartments with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Community includes a laundry center, tennis court and grilling area. Near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Close to The Mall at Fairfield Commons for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Mallard Landing
2372 Mallard Ln, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
Just one mile south of I-675, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer amenities including utility rooms, ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances and ceramic tile surrounding the tub. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Results within 5 miles of Beavercreek
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Allure Apartments
350 Arden Way, Centerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1264 sqft
Are you looking for an exceptional living experience? Our brand-new community on Arden Way has answered your request for societal beautification and for ultramodern customer service.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fairborn
1616 Valley Oak Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1390 sqft
A new apartment community in a quiet area. This smoke-free community offers a single-story design with two bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a den. Private attached garage provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Brinley Place
2335 Long Vista Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1355 sqft
Convenient to Wright Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University. Two-bedroom apartments with chef-ready kitchens, spacious bathrooms and ample outdoor space. On-site coffee bar, clubroom, swimming pool, athletic center and bark park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
27 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Centerville
701 E Alex Bell Rd, Centerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1046 sqft
Gateway Lofts Centerville is a brand-new apartment community nestled just south of Dayton in Centerville, Ohio. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2
1401 Lake Pointe Way, Centerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
987 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1st Floor Condo in Centerville - Welcome home to this 1st floor condo in Centerville! Secured entry building. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with new carpet throughout. Back patio with open green space. 1 assigned parking spot.
1 of 19
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103
2335 Pinnacle Court, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1087 sqft
Beautiful First Floor Condo - This first floor centrally located unit is minutes from WPAFB, WSU, shopping and more. With 2 bedrooms, and 2 baths, a great room and open kitchen, this is a perfect place to call home.
Results within 10 miles of Beavercreek
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township Ohio
17 Hawthorne Gate Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1406 sqft
Redwood® Washingtoin Township OH is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1274 sqft
Redwood Centerville is one of Dayton's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Tipp City
3044 Burgyne Court, Tipp City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1348 sqft
Apartment features energy-efficient two-bedroom units with spacious living areas. Convenient access to the U.S. Air Force Museum, Carriage Hill MetroPark and the University of Dayton.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Indian Lookout
1651 S Elm St, West Carrollton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$890
1053 sqft
Located in the Indian Lookout community with easy access to I-75 and I-675, and dozens of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation venues. Special features include wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and gym.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
There's a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on site at this community. Residents have in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. Sam's Club, I-65 and shopping options are all nearby.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1267 sqft
Located in Washington Township, these units offer a huge selection of modern amenities, including a modern fitness center, wood grain floors, 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances, and wood cabinets.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
3 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
1308 Camphill Way, West Carrollton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oakwood Apartments in West Carrollton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$877
1037 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Downtown Dayton
17 Units Available
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1106 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated April 30 at 08:59pm
$
Contact for Availability
The Falls at Settlers Walk
10 Falls Blvd, Springboro, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1172 sqft
Located within the award-winning Springboro School District, The Falls at Settlers Walk is minutes away from the shops, spas, restaurants and neighborhood events of Austin Landing! Less than a mile from The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, this
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
940 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Normandy Club
7677 Tours Ln, Centerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
928 sqft
One- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, spacious closets and washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy pool, weight room, spa/hot tub, sundeck, jacuzzi. Centerville neighborhood with easy access to public transit, I-675 and Grant Park.
Similar Pages
Beavercreek 1 BedroomsBeavercreek 2 BedroomsBeavercreek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBeavercreek 3 BedroomsBeavercreek Accessible Apartments
Beavercreek Apartments with BalconyBeavercreek Apartments with GarageBeavercreek Apartments with GymBeavercreek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBeavercreek Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OHMiamisburg, OHCovington, KYMarysville, OHFairborn, OH
Lebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYSidney, OHMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OH