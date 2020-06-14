14 Apartments for rent in Avon, OH with hardwood floors
Life in Avon, Ohio, guarantees that you'll never run out of duct tape, and they even have a festival to prove it.
Avon is a city in northeastern Lorain County in northern Ohio, and its population at the time of the 2010 census was 21,193. Situated just outside of Cleveland, Avon and its 21 square miles rests along beautiful Lake Erie. Known as "the duct tape capital of the world," Avon has a rich history and a lot of charm. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Avon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.