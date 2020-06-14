Apartment List
/
OH
/
aurora
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:02 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Aurora, OH with garage

Aurora apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
17 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,145
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
560 Club Dr
560 Club Drive, Aurora, OH
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
4542 sqft
Turnkey luxury rental in a gated community! This gorgeous 4 bed, 4.
Results within 1 mile of Aurora
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
26 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,235
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
16 Townline Rd
16 Townline Road, Portage County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1080 sqft
Two bedroom ranch with some upgrades. Spacious living area freshly painted with new flooring. Two bedrooms and bathroom on main level. Large laundry room with extra storage area, eat in kitchen equipped with stove and refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Aurora
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
Liberty Hill
15 Units Available
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,185
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1350 sqft
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
18485 Amber Trl
18485 Amber Trail, Geauga County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3325 sqft
Light, bright and four years young, this 4 bedroom home is available for rent and for sale. The open floor plan is casually elegant, and the first floor offers plenty of flexspace for whatever your family needs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
6437 Woodbury Dr
6437 Woodbury Drive, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1604 sqft
This updated ranch features beautiful hardwood floors in living room and all bedrooms. Spacious kitchen remolded with new appliances, quartz counter tops and beautiful tile floor. New bathrooms as well. Sun room goes to a big backyard.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2126 Holmes Dr
2126 Holmes Drive, Twinsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Call / Text 216-396-2108 Kim Kapustik of Keller Williams Realty for more Information or a Private Showing... FOR RENT OR LEASE/PURCHASE...

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7372 Liberty Road
7372 Liberty Road, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
7372 Liberty Road Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1-1/2 Bath Colonial in Solon - Spacious 4 bedroom 1-1/2 Bath with basement. Fireplace in spacious family room, dine in kitchen to walk out to 3 season room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5014 Nob Hill Dr
5014 Nob Hill Drive, Chagrin Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
- Completely remodeled 2 bdrm second floor condo with a balcony. New kitchen with granite counter-tops and New Samsung stainless steel appliances. New bathroom. New windows. New wood like luxury vinyl floors. New paint and light fixtures, etc.

1 of 8

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
355 Solon Rd. Unit 405
355 Solon Road, Chagrin Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chagrin Falls Condo for rent - Nice 1 bdrm condo unit across from park and Chagrin River. Walking distance to Chagrin Falls downtown. Heat, water and cable are included. Garage is available for additional $20 a month.
Results within 10 miles of Aurora
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,114
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$938
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1130 sqft
Residents enjoy a sun deck, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Units have breakfast bars, glamour baths and spacious dens. Community is located near Midway Drive-In Theater and Walmart Supercenter.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5 Units Available
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a volleyball court and dog park. Close to Fox Den Golf Course and Maplewood Park Recreation Club.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
40 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macedonia
8282 Lakeview Dr, Macedonia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1379 sqft
Redwood Macedonia is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Eaton Ridge
201 Eaton Ridge Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
Surround yourself with comfort and convenience. Eaton Ridge apartment homes are thoughtfully designed offering in-suite washers and dryers, walk-in closets, spacious rooms with a neutral decor and patios or balconies.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
368 Cheshire Rd
368 Cheshire Road, Hudson, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1902 sqft
Stunning Hudson home available for rent. Desirable sprawling ranch layout. Fresh paint and new carpet. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, formal living and dining rooms family room and first floor laundry.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3678 Darrow Rd
3678 Darrow Road, Stow, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2500 sqft
No showings until after May 25. Charming Colonial in pristine condition. Formal living and dining, eat in kitchen plus office with 1/2 bath on first floor.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
28199 Harvard Rd
28199 Harvard Road, Orange, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1886 sqft
Beautiful rental opportunity just minutes from Pinecrest in Orange Village.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
9109 Cranbrook Drive
9109 Cranbrook Drive, Northfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1362 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Beautiful 3-bedroom home with 1 bathroom that is fully renovated with fresh paint and hardwood flooring.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
55 Farwood Dr
55 Farwood Drive, Moreland Hills, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
4200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 High-End 4br Home on 2.3 acres - Property Id: 133984 *Possibility for rent or purchase* High-end FULLY renovated 4br/4bath home on 2.
City Guide for Aurora, OH

Not just the name of a Princess, but a great place to live! Even Sleeping Beauty herself would be happy in Aurora, Ohio.

The City of Aurora is a quaint bedroom community close enough to the cities of Cleveland and Akron to make it feel like you're not missing anything when it comes to entertainment and shopping choices. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, almost 16,000 people live in Aurora. Also, Kent State is about a 25 minute drive down south from Aurora on Highway 43, so you can always hop in the car and crank a copy of Neil Young's "Ohio" on your way to visit the historic campus of Kent State University (Kent State is a national landmark synonymous with the 1960's counterculture movement, and it's well worth visiting the campus even though its history has somewhat of a black eye.) Aurora was founded as a farming community in 1799. Today, as you gaze across the land outside town, you can't see much besides sprawling suburbs where acres and acres of corn rows and other crops once stood. As the town continues to grow, community leaders are pushing to maintain the old look and feel of Aurora by establishing requirements that new housing developments and buildings adhere to an architecture style known as "western reserve," which is a mix and match of features from Greek Revival, Federal and Queen Anne architectural styles, which means a lot of curved window frames, brick facades and long stone columns. Aurora also has a ton of recreational opportunities, but you'll need to find rental housing in Aurora before you can begin exploring the area and having fun. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Aurora, OH

Aurora apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAurora 3 BedroomsAurora Apartments with Balcony
Aurora Apartments with GarageAurora Apartments with GymAurora Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAurora Apartments with Parking
Aurora Apartments with PoolAurora Apartments with Washer-DryerAurora Dog Friendly ApartmentsAurora Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OHLouisville, OHSheffield Lake, OHOrrville, OHNorthfield, OH
Mayfield, OHMaple Heights, OHLyndhurst, OHWilloughby, OHWarren, OHNorth Canton, OHBedford, OHSouth Euclid, OHCampbell, OHGirard, OHMcDonald, OHAustintown, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityNotre Dame College
The College of Wooster