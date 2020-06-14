28 Apartments for rent in Aurora, OH with garage

Not just the name of a Princess, but a great place to live! Even Sleeping Beauty herself would be happy in Aurora, Ohio.

The City of Aurora is a quaint bedroom community close enough to the cities of Cleveland and Akron to make it feel like you're not missing anything when it comes to entertainment and shopping choices. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, almost 16,000 people live in Aurora. Also, Kent State is about a 25 minute drive down south from Aurora on Highway 43, so you can always hop in the car and crank a copy of Neil Young's "Ohio" on your way to visit the historic campus of Kent State University (Kent State is a national landmark synonymous with the 1960's counterculture movement, and it's well worth visiting the campus even though its history has somewhat of a black eye.) Aurora was founded as a farming community in 1799. Today, as you gaze across the land outside town, you can't see much besides sprawling suburbs where acres and acres of corn rows and other crops once stood. As the town continues to grow, community leaders are pushing to maintain the old look and feel of Aurora by establishing requirements that new housing developments and buildings adhere to an architecture style known as "western reserve," which is a mix and match of features from Greek Revival, Federal and Queen Anne architectural styles, which means a lot of curved window frames, brick facades and long stone columns. Aurora also has a ton of recreational opportunities, but you'll need to find rental housing in Aurora before you can begin exploring the area and having fun.