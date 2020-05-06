60 Beech Cliff Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning pool table

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool table media room

Extraordinary stately home perfectly situated on a high sitting lot in the sought after Estates in Amherst with exemplary attention to design and detail. Great flow of expansive first floor lends itself beautifully to leisure time and entertainment with center kitchen open to dinette ,vaulted family room, dining room, parlor and vaulted sun room and French doors with transom into study, mud room and lower level. Second floor features 4 spacious bedrooms, 4 full baths. Master suite with vaulted bedroom and stunning vaulted bath and large walk in closet. Professionally finished walkout lower level has large bar, home theater, movie screen, full bedroom, full bath, billiards room, and abundant storage. Outstanding amenities/upgrades include beautiful trim detail with over-sized baseboards and door casing, crown moldings, hardwood flooring and tile throughout first floor, high-end lighting fixtures/chandeliers. 2 full HVAC systems for high efficiency. Spectacular park-like and extremely private meticulously landscaped yard. Three brick patios, surrounding masonry walls and full masonry fireplace. This premier residence and The Estates, close to I-90, I-80. I-480, Crocker Park etc Simply unparalleled!