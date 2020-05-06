All apartments in Amherst
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:24 AM

60 Beech Cliff Dr

60 Beech Cliff Drive · (216) 755-4125
Location

60 Beech Cliff Drive, Amherst, OH 44001

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,999

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 7000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool table
media room
Extraordinary stately home perfectly situated on a high sitting lot in the sought after Estates in Amherst with exemplary attention to design and detail. Great flow of expansive first floor lends itself beautifully to leisure time and entertainment with center kitchen open to dinette ,vaulted family room, dining room, parlor and vaulted sun room and French doors with transom into study, mud room and lower level. Second floor features 4 spacious bedrooms, 4 full baths. Master suite with vaulted bedroom and stunning vaulted bath and large walk in closet. Professionally finished walkout lower level has large bar, home theater, movie screen, full bedroom, full bath, billiards room, and abundant storage. Outstanding amenities/upgrades include beautiful trim detail with over-sized baseboards and door casing, crown moldings, hardwood flooring and tile throughout first floor, high-end lighting fixtures/chandeliers. 2 full HVAC systems for high efficiency. Spectacular park-like and extremely private meticulously landscaped yard. Three brick patios, surrounding masonry walls and full masonry fireplace. This premier residence and The Estates, close to I-90, I-80. I-480, Crocker Park etc Simply unparalleled!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Beech Cliff Dr have any available units?
60 Beech Cliff Dr has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 Beech Cliff Dr have?
Some of 60 Beech Cliff Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Beech Cliff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
60 Beech Cliff Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Beech Cliff Dr pet-friendly?
No, 60 Beech Cliff Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Amherst.
Does 60 Beech Cliff Dr offer parking?
No, 60 Beech Cliff Dr does not offer parking.
Does 60 Beech Cliff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Beech Cliff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Beech Cliff Dr have a pool?
No, 60 Beech Cliff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 60 Beech Cliff Dr have accessible units?
No, 60 Beech Cliff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Beech Cliff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Beech Cliff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Beech Cliff Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 60 Beech Cliff Dr has units with air conditioning.
