36 Apartments For Rent Near Western Washington State College

Contact for Availability
South Bellingham
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.

1 Unit Available
South Hill
317 N State St. #301
317 North State Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1464 sqft
Please view our video walkthrough of this amazing, funky unit with 180 degree bay views here: https://youtu.be/Y5JMK1TRw_8 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo with SWEEPING BAY VIEWS from every room. ATTACHED TWO CAR GARAGE.

1 Unit Available
Samish Hill
3610 Taylor Avenue
3610 Taylor Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2026 sqft
Southside dream rental! Fabulous 3 bed/2.5 bath home with both a large living room and additional family room downstairs complete with gas fireplace.

1 Unit Available
Sehome
1021 Newell Street
1021 Newell St, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
1021 Newell Street Available 07/28/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Pre-leasing NOW! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 2,400 sqft.

1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
811 32nd
811 32nd Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
811 32nd Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom house on South side of campus with Huge back yard! - This 5 bedroom/2 bath rambler is located on the South side of WWU campus near Joe's Gardens.

1 Unit Available
Sehome
516 N. State St.
516 North State Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
2500 sqft
516 N. State St. - 516 N. State St. Available 08/17/20 5 Bed 1.75 Bath Home with Stunning Bay Views Near WWU Campus- 516 N. State St. - Available Mid-August - Rent Just Lowered! - 5 Bedroom, 1.

1 Unit Available
Cornwall Park
3146 Coolidge Drive
3146 Coolidge Drive, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1456 sqft
Totally Remodeled Rambler Home - Don't miss this opportunity! Single-level home on quiet dead-end street in a well established neighborhood. Walk to Cornwall Park, Peace Health Hospital and elementary school.

1 Unit Available
Puget
910 Gladstone Street #302
910 Gladstone Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two BD condo close to shopping and restaurants! - Don’t miss out on this upscale third floor unit at the Lincoln Creek Condos! With modern style unit features living room, tile and carpet flooring, balcony, high ceilings, and full sized

1 Unit Available
South Hill
494 S. State Street #101
494 South State Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,245
1969 sqft
Gorgeous Bay Views! 3 bedroom 2 bath Luxury Condo W/Garage Parking for 2 - Watch sunsets from deck or balcony in this meticulously maintained single level luxury condo.

1 Unit Available
Puget
1415 Lakeway
1415 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2736 sqft
1415 Lakeway Available 08/01/20 Spacious 5 bedroom home! Big bedrooms and big living areas! - You must see the inside of this house to appreciate it! This house is located on Lakeway Drive near Puget St. and Civic Field. It is approximately 1.

1 Unit Available
Sehome
1112 E Maple Street
1112 East Maple Street, Bellingham, WA
9 Bedrooms
$5,650
2687 sqft
1112 E Maple Street Available 07/15/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath 9 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath House with 3 floors! - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Available July 2020! 9

1 Unit Available
Sehome
1007 High St 103
1007 High Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1215 sqft
1007 High St 103 Available 08/03/20 2 Bed (Plus Bonus Room) 2 Bath Condo Unit in the Sehome Neighborhood - 1007 High St.

1 Unit Available
York
1252 GRANT ST.
1252 Grant Street, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$4,995
2474 sqft
1252 GRANT ST.

1 Unit Available
Roosevelt
1601 Texas Street - 6
1601 Texas Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
997 sqft
Newly updated 2 bed/1.5 bath townhouse! Fresh paint and new appliances. The unit is located in a small complex with each unit having private patio space perfect for container gardening.

1 Unit Available
Lettered Streets
211 Unity
211 Unity Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom House with Bonus Room! - Available Now! Located in the center of Downtown Bellingham! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath with bonus room on the 3rd floor. Just moments from many of Bellinghams popular shops and eateries.

1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
1349 Varsity
1349 Varsity Place, Bellingham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1298 sqft
1349 Varsity Available 07/14/20 Fantastic 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome! - Fantastic four bedroom and three bathroom 1298 square feet townhouse very close to Western Washington University in the Happy Valley neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
South Hill
808 20th Street #108
808 20th Street, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BD/1BA Unit at the Osprey Ridge Condominiums Just a few steps from WWU! - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the Osprey Ridge Condominiums located in the South Hill neighborhood is just steps away from WWU.

1 Unit Available
Sehome
306 Pine St #102
306 Pine Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
744 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 Bed/1 bath in a great location! Newer 4-plex equipped with amenities for easy living. Walking distance to downtown activities, next to the interurban trail by Boulevard Park and a quick bike ride to Fairhaven and close by the bus system.

1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
914 31st Place
914 31st Place, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1467 sqft
Available NOW! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,467 sq ft house in Happy Valley - 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,467 sq ft house in Happy Valley near Western Washington University on small cul-de-sac.

1 Unit Available
York
1151 Grant
1151 Grant Street, Bellingham, WA
7 Bedrooms
$4,200
2211 sqft
Charming 6 bedroom home in the York Neighborhood - Located in the York neighborhood near Franklin Park & McHale's Taphouse. From WWU, cut through Sehome Arboretum & it’s only a couple blocks to your new home.

1 Unit Available
Sehome
819 High St. #313
819 High Street, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
760 sqft
819 High Street #313 - Quaint 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with stunning views of Bellingham Bay. This unit features on site laundry, electric heat, 1 assigned covered parking space, and a cozy patio to soak in the gorgeous views Bellingham has to offer.

1 Unit Available
Central Business District
1001 N. State #207
1001 North State Street, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
832 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath - Keystone Condo w/ Partial Bay Views - 1001 N. State St. #207 - Available Beginning of July - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 832 square foot Keystone Condo with partial bay views.

1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
3104 Bill McDonald Pkwy Unit D201
3104 Bill Mcdonald Parkway, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
985 sqft
3104 Bill McDonald Pkwy Unit D201 Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Condo Available NOW for 2019-2020 Lease Term - Bill McDonald Condo- Western Washington University is right up the street from this completely remodeled condo featuring a

1 Unit Available
Cornwall Park
2300 Broadway St - 4
2300 Broadway, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom apartment in Broadway neighborhood. This freshly updated unit features all new paint and beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout.

