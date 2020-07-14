/
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
7 Apartments For Rent Near Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
Salisbury Village at Castlewood
200 Castlewood Dr, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$952
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1443 sqft
Salisbury Village at Castlewood offers plenty of amenities, including walk-in closets, ice makers, extra storage, refrigerators and ceiling fans. The community is pet-friendly and has a basketball court.
609 Oak Forest Ln
609 Oak Forrest Lane, Salisbury, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1719 sqft
This gorgeous home is just waiting for with a spacious layout that makes the most of every square-foot! Accented with laminate hardwood flooring, the floorplan includes a family room and a cozy dining space.
619 Bringle Ferry Road
619 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Be the first to see this Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex. Located in Salisbury. Close to I-85 and N.Long St . Available for a December 1, 2019 Move - In.
1126 S Fulton st A
1126 South Fulton Street, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit A Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Apartment in Historic Salisbury - Property Id: 30186 Located across from the cemetery on Fulton, this unit is on the bottom floor of a remodeled historic home. hardwood floors, central AC and gas furnace.
325 Wiley Avenue
325 Wiley Avenue, Salisbury, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1440 sqft
apply at www.propertyframeworks.com
Downtown Salisbury
423 Lafayette Street
423 East Lafayette Street, Salisbury, NC
Studio
$2,200
6000 sqft
Clean open warehouse space with heavy power, offices and dock high and drive in overhead doors. Perfect space for light manufacturing, dry storage and other warehouse uses.
320 S. West Street
320 South West Street, Salisbury, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
320 S. West Street, Salisbury NC 28144 - 320 S. West Street, Salisbury NC 28144 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5870371)
