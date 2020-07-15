/
Mesabi Range College
4 Apartments For Rent Near Mesabi Range College
Park Villa
8515 Parkvilla Dr, Mountain Iron, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Simplicity meets comfort at Park Villa -- an apartment complex in a rural environment. Ceiling fans, garbage disposals and hardwood floors. Heated underground parking, elevator and 24-hour maintenance. Just north of Highway 169.
117 2nd Street North, Apt 1
117 2nd Street North, Virginia, MN
2 Bedrooms
$775
850 sqft
SUMMER MOVE-IN SPECIAL | Get up to one full month off your 1st month's rent! (Ask for details.) This Bright roomy two bedroom, one bathroom apartment is on the main floor of an up/down duplex.
406 South 4th Avenue, Apt 17
406 South 4th Avenue West, Virginia, MN
1 Bedroom
$625
368 sqft
SUMMER MOVE-IN SPECIAL | Get up to one full month off your 1st month's rent! (Ask for details.) Bright garden apartment ready for you to make it home. Large carpeted living room and bedroom. Cozy kitchen with dining area.
712 2nd St S
712 2nd Street South, Virginia, MN
3 Bedrooms
$800
1 sqft
3 BR 1.5 bath home in Virginia for rent. Tenants responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. No smoking!