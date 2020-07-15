/
Prairie State College
7 Apartments For Rent Near Prairie State College
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 20 at 02:19 PM
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Homewood Terrace South
19001 Jonathan Lane
19001 Jonathan Lane, Homewood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1661 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19001 Jonathan Lane in Homewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Manor
413 Holly Court
413 Holly Court, Glenwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
333 West 16th Place
333 West 16th Place, Chicago Heights, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Fantastic 4 BR/2BA home for Rent. Well maintained. Hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, full finished basement. Kitchen with walk-in pantry. Full fenced backyard. 2 car Garage on Alley.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
18309 Riegel Road
18309 Riegel Road, Homewood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1785 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 18309 Riegel Road in Homewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1205 Emerald Avenue
1205 Emerald Avenue, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Spacious unit! Nice unit! Features 3 bedrooms 1 bath located on 1st floor.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
110 N Halsted
110 South Halsted Street, Chicago Heights, IL
Studio
$5,000
9014 sqft
Previous tenant was a Dollar General store. Great for a variety of uses
