/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:21 PM
30 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodbury, NY
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Highland Mills
1 Unit Available
75 Woodland Road
75 Woodland Road, Woodbury, NY
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Colonial home with stainless appliances, granite countertops, central air, deck, 2-car attached garage, newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Partially furnished with tasteful furniture.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Central Valley
1 Unit Available
7 Burrow Drive
7 Burrow Drive, Woodbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1257 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with 2 car garage. Large basement for storage. Basement room by stairs is being finished. Large deck and spacious backyard. Close to shopping, bus, train station and Woodbury Common.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Highland Mills
1 Unit Available
355 Ridge Road
355 Ridge Road, Woodbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW THAT IS A BIG HOUSE, check out this lovely home ready to move in! This charming Victorian beauty for rent sits on a lovely 5-acre lot in the Town of Woodbury. The home is completely renovated inside.
Results within 1 mile of Woodbury
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
107 Barr Lane
107 Barr Lane, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1683 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath luxurious town home. This home offers a 2 story entry. Living room has crown moulding and is open to the foyer below.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Harriman
1 Unit Available
10 Maple Avenue
10 Maple Avenue, Harriman, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
924 sqft
3 bedroom rental in Harriman village....great location....avail immediately... super convenient to hywy,stores and transportation mw schools pet ok
Results within 5 miles of Woodbury
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Blooming Grove
1 Unit Available
83 Duelk Avenue
83 Duelk Avenue, South Blooming Grove, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1092 sqft
Come see this beautiful home for rent!! This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms, A nice sized kitchen and a cozy living room with carpet. The walk out basement is the perfect place for family time and for your kids to play. Call before its too late...
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Monroe
1 Unit Available
27 Marc Terrace
27 Marc Terrace, Monroe, NY
This 5 Bedroom 3 Full Baths home has been beautifully updated and is ready to move in. So much extra airy living space makes it a great fit for family gatherings and the like.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
83 Talbot Road
83 Talbot Rd, Orange County, NY
As you drive up through the decorative slide gates onto the belgium block driveway you'll see the beautifully landscaped grounds and view the massive brick home with tennis court, in-ground pool with brick cabana.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
36 Agnes Road
36 Agnes Road, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2276 sqft
On a quiet private street in New Windsor you will find this updated, immaculate 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home. Enter to an open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8 East Court
8 East Ct, Pomona, NY
One of a kind: Top of the Mountain! You have mountain views from every place in this house. Unique floor-plan includes master suite on first floor and master suite with huge bath and sitting area on entire second floor.
1 of 31
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
103 Halley Drive
103 Halley Dr, Pomona, NY
FULLY AVAILABLE!! A Beauty! 5 bedroom colonial with 2 story entry and mountain views! 9 ft ceilings on main level. Bright home with large windows. Beautiful kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Woodbury
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
184 BROADWAY
184 Broadway, Newburgh, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Newly renovated three-bedroom apartment in three-story, mixed use building on corner of rapidly gentrifying lower Broadway and Dubois Street in Newburgh.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
369 Route 17
369 New York Highway 17, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1462 sqft
Tuxedo! Three bedroom, one full bath duplex apartment with large yard. This home has a new kitchen with oak cabinetry and new carpeting throughout. The living area is a nice size and the home has plenty of natural light.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
42 Carpenter Ave
42 Carpenter Avenue, Newburgh, NY
Available 06/30/20 Carpenter - Property Id: 294861 Beautiful Single family Mother & Daughter Style house with 2 kitchens/Living room/dining room Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294861 Property Id 294861 (RLNE5836823)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
47 Zugibe Court
47 Zugibe Court, West Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1350 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom townhome. Freshly painted, and ready to move right in. Granite countertops and updated kitchen. Full basement, finished with laundry.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
69 Schneider Avenue
69 Schneider Avenue, Highland Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Newly constructed 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment for lease in the Village of Highland Falls. Unit features Hardwood floors , Granite counter tops , and new appliances. Wash/ Dryer Hookups in Unit. Off -street Parking for those winter months.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
116 Williams Avenue
116 East Williams Avenue, Hillcrest, NY
If you need lots of SPACE this is your PLACE! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full baths, 1 half bath, 2 kitchens, living room, family room, den, office, sun room and more! Huge Living room with lots of natural sunlight. Walk in closets.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
42 Willow Tree Road
42 Willow Tree Rd, Wesley Hills, NY
THIS is a ONE YEAR RENTAL. NO SHORTER TERM WILL BE ENTERTAINED. The BEST rental EVER! Stunning huge property! Mint condition home. 2 story entry. Eat-in Kitchen with 2 sinks, granite counters. Huge playroom on bedroom level with cathedral ceiling.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11 Secor Court
11 Secor Court, Pomona, NY
AVAILABLE FOR RENT OR FOR SALE! Beautiful and Large Colonial nestled in the Mountains of Pomona. Renovated white kitchen with granite counter tops and dinette area.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23 Astor Place
23 Astor Pl, Wesley Hills, NY
Beautiful renovated Bilevel with mountain views! Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Young bathrooms, 4 bedrooms. All windows and doors replaced. Large level yard, close to transportation, parks and shops.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10 Demarest Avenue
10 Demarest Avenue, West Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3416 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 Demarest Avenue in West Haverstraw. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
152 Orange Turnpike
152 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
LOOK NO FURTHER FOR BEAUTIFUL, PRACTICAL AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL! LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER RAMAPO-SUFFERN SCHOOL DISTRICT, THIS SEMI-ATTACHED HOME OFFERS LIVING SPACE ON MAIN LEVEL WITH 2 BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATH UPSTAIRS, PLUS ADDITIONAL LARGE
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
46 Katrina Court
46 Katrina Court, Orange County, NY
Spectacular Open floor plan Colonial in the cul-de-sac built in 2009 in the prestigious Tuxedo park area on a stunning private 3 acre piece of property. Enjoy living the serene life in this modern home but yet close to everything.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
105 Sarah Wells Trail
105 Sarah Wells Trail, Orange County, NY
Spacious Bright Colonial. Features include a kitchen with island overlooking the formal dining room, family room with 2 additional rooms (perfect for office, playroom, etc...) and full bath on 1 st floor. 4 Bedrooms and full bath.