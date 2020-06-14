Apartment List
/
NY
/
woodbury
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Woodbury, NY with garage

Woodbury apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Central Valley
1 Unit Available
7 Burrow Drive
7 Burrow Drive, Woodbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1257 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with 2 car garage. Large basement for storage. Basement room by stairs is being finished. Large deck and spacious backyard. Close to shopping, bus, train station and Woodbury Common.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Highland Mills
1 Unit Available
75 Woodland Road
75 Woodland Road, Woodbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2100 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Colonial home with stainless appliances, granite countertops, central air, deck, 2-car attached garage, newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Partially furnished with tasteful furniture.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Highland Mills
1 Unit Available
355 Ridge Road
355 Ridge Road, Woodbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2556 sqft
WOW THAT IS A BIG HOUSE, check out this lovely home ready to move in! This charming Victorian beauty for rent sits on a lovely 5-acre lot in the Town of Woodbury. The home is completely renovated inside.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbury
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
9 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8 East Court
8 East Ct, Pomona, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
6537 sqft
One of a kind: Top of the Mountain! You have mountain views from every place in this house. Unique floor-plan includes master suite on first floor and master suite with huge bath and sitting area on entire second floor.
Results within 10 miles of Woodbury

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
New Windsor
1 Unit Available
48 Meriline Avenue
48 Merline Avenue, New Windsor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
Newly renovated single family house in a great neighborhood.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
11 Secor Court
11 Secor Court, Pomona, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3138 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR RENT OR FOR SALE! Beautiful and Large Colonial nestled in the Mountains of Pomona. Renovated white kitchen with granite counter tops and dinette area.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
46 Katrina Court
46 Katrina Court, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3980 sqft
Spectacular Open floor plan Colonial in the cul-de-sac built in 2009 in the prestigious Tuxedo park area on a stunning private 3 acre piece of property. Enjoy living the serene life in this modern home but yet close to everything.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
333 Heritage Lane
333 Heritage Lane, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1694 sqft
Monroe, NY - Beautifully remodeled and spacious two-level Townhouse with gleaming hardwood floors thru out. First floor features living room, dining area, eat-in-kitchen, half bath, laundry room, walk-in pantry & garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
105 Sarah Wells Trail
105 Sarah Wells Trail, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2629 sqft
Spacious Bright Colonial. Features include a kitchen with island overlooking the formal dining room, family room with 2 additional rooms (perfect for office, playroom, etc...) and full bath on 1 st floor. 4 Bedrooms and full bath.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
42 Willow Tree Road
42 Willow Tree Rd, Wesley Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3909 sqft
THIS is a ONE YEAR RENTAL. NO SHORTER TERM WILL BE ENTERTAINED. The BEST rental EVER! Stunning huge property! Mint condition home. 2 story entry. Eat-in Kitchen with 2 sinks, granite counters. Huge playroom on bedroom level with cathedral ceiling.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Woodbury, NY

Woodbury apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Woodbury 3 BedroomsWoodbury Apartments with Balcony
Woodbury Apartments with GarageWoodbury Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Woodbury Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Yonkers, NYWhite Plains, NYWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYFair Lawn, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJ
River Edge, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJ
Waldwick, NJNew Windsor, NYNyack, NYMaybrook, NYWest Haverstraw, NYWarwick, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeMercy College
Vassar College
Sarah Lawrence College