Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

202 Apartments for rent in Williston Park, NY with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Williston Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoo...

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
713 Willis Avenue
713 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Spacious 1 Bedroom located in the heart of Williston Park. Updated Kitchen, washer/dryer, garage. Walking distance to shopping,

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
70 Exeter Street
70 Exeter Street, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is a ice first floor apartment. Three bedrooms, 1 bath, dining room, living room, Eat-in kitchen, half finished basement with washer, dryer. Two parking spots in driveway, backyard goes with first floor.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
711 Willis Avenue
711 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Top Floor Unit. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Indoor Parking

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
108 Sherman Avenue
108 Sherman Avenue, Williston Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Newly Renovated East Side Townhouse Has Fresh Paint, Updated Kitchen with New Granite Countertops, All New Cabinets and Appliances. Completely renovated Bathroom. New A/C Units in Living Room and All 3 Bedrooms. Private Screened-In Back Porch.
1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
142 Main Street
142 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
Mineola 1 Bed 1 Bath- Harrison Condo. Washer/Dryer in Apartment. Close to Train Station, Parkways, Village & Hospital. Rooftop Can Be Used for Barbecues. Pet Friendly Building

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
63 Jackson Avenue
63 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Mineola School District. 1st Floor of Legal 2 Family Home, Mid Block Location. Yard and Driveway Included. Half Finished Basement, Washer & Dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
168 Roosevelt Avenue
168 Roosevelt Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
New CAC with wifi. Large storage space, new stove, washer/dryer. Central vacuum.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Albertson
16 Arleigh Drive
16 Arleigh Drive, Albertson, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
New Construction Home In Herricks School District, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Large Bedrooms, Lot's of Closets, Finished Basement with Laundry Room, Master Bedroom on Main Floor Too, Close to Everything

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
147 Main Street
147 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1680 sqft
Recently built Luxury Building. Penthouse unit with 1680 sq ft of living space. Laundry in unit. 40 foot balcony w/ French door access. Cherrywood Kitchen,Granite Countertops, SS appliances with Harwood floors.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
95 Krug Place
95 Krug Place, Mineola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
Move Right in to this Beautifully Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Colonial for Rent in the Park section in Mineola.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
220 Pershing Parkway
220 Pershing Parkway, Mineola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom whole house rental. Fenced in yard. Use of driveway. Use of yard. Washer Dryer allowed. Close to LIJ Hospital, Winthrop Hospital and Northwell Health Manhasset. Close to Hofstra and Adelphi University.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Searingtown
82 Garden Dr
82 Garden Drive, Searingtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,625
1641 sqft
Move-in Ready Condition,4 Bedrooms 2 Full Bath CAPE HOUSE with Central A/C, Herricks School District, LIRR Station Nearby. Big Deck, Skylight Den, Park Like Backyard.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
8 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,567
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,889
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
7 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,474
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,733
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,887
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
14 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,105
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,183
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
8 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,815
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,820
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
10 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,674
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,472
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
South Floral Park
320 Marguerite Ave
320 Marguerite Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great Deal! Landlord will Include Warranty for Repairs Too! Full House Rental. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Gas Cooking, Full Finished Basement with an Outside Entrance.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Salisbury
1128 Bernard Dr
1128 Bernard Drive, Salisbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Looking for an incredible house rental within the East Meadow School District? Well look no further! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath split level home located in the Salisbury area in Westbury features large bedrooms all around, updated bathrooms, an updated

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Roslyn Heights
36 Madison Place
36 Madison Place, Roslyn Heights, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,250
Perfectly Located In The Heart Of Roslyn Heights. Close To L.I.R.R Mint Condition House With Private Manicured Back Yard. Updated Kitchen. Large Bedrooms. Famed Roslyn Schools!

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
4538 sqft
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Williston Park, NY

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Williston Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Williston Park. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Williston Park can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

