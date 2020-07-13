/
apartments under 1600
Last updated July 13 2020
32 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in White Plains, NY
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
15 Quinby Avenue
15 Quinby Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,600
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Lovely,clean, bright west facing over sized studio apartment with Kitchen located on 1st floor in this Garden style rental building in White Plains.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
210 Martine Avenue
210 Martine Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,550
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Prewar Condo Charmer - Features: 3rd floor studio unit with a sunken living room, eat in kitchen, dressing room, parquet floors, ht and hw included, walk to shops and Metro-North RR.
Verified
Last updated July 13
4 Units Available
Chickahominy
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,460
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
281 Garth Road
281 Garth Road, Eastchester, NY
Studio
$1,350
550 sqft
Attractive and spacious studio apartment available for rent in doorman building with lovely courtyard views. Features an updated kitchen, spacious dressing room. Laundry available on every floor. Free parking with Garth Road permit.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
218 Harrison Avenue
218 Harrison Avenue, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Great apartment in the downtown Harrison area. This unit is a 3rd floor walk up with a kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Close to train, shops and restaurants. All utilities are included in the rent.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Valhalla
18 Linden Place
18 Linden Place, Valhalla, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
Great top floor walk to train 1 bedroom for rent in a multi family house! 800 square feet with entry, large living / dining room, kitchen, hall bathroom, bedroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of free parking, pet friendly and an easy approval
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Byram
8 Sherman Avenue
8 Sherman Avenue, Byram, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2242 sqft
This 2 bedroom offers 1 large bedroom, 1 small bedroom and a sizable living room. As a bonus, there is an extra small room in the front of the apartment that serves as a laundry and storage room.
Verified
Last updated July 8
3 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,499
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified
Last updated July 8
2 Units Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,449
1 Bedroom
$1,749
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
Last updated July 13
26 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,538
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,109
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
Last updated July 9
Contact for Availability
Getty Square
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
935 sqft
Located in the Yonkers Waterfront District, near Hudson River. Renovated historical building with on-site laundry, elevator access and reserved parking. Apartments offer hardwood floors, bright interiors, modern kitchens.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
269 First Street
269 First Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
725 sqft
One of a kind mint condition apartment! Updated cherry wood kitchen complete with dishwasher, washer and dryer, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Must see to appreciate.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
South Side
100 S 6th Ave 3
100 South 6th Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Unit 3 Available 07/15/20 1 Bdrm utilities included - Property Id: 317912 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/317912 Property Id 317912 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5923578)
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
South Side
350 Warwick Avenue
350 Warwick Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
2 Available 07/15/20 Unfurnished room for rent in a a quiet and safe neighborhood. Near public transportation #42 bus and New Haven line Pelham metro north train station. Local restaurants, pizzeria, Japanese, Mexican etc.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
South Side
5 W 4th St 46
5 West 4th Street, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 311080 Nice Newly renovated Large 1 Bedroom apartment close to all in a Elevator building Laundry around the corner heat and hot water included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
North Side
472 Gramatan Ave 1EE
472 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Co-op Rental in Fleetwood - Property Id: 213417 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Lawrence Park
43 Bronxville Rd 1DO
43 Bronxville Rd, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,325
Great Studio! - Property Id: 292073 Great value in a great location! Super cute studio apartment! Heat and water included! Laundry in complex! Good income and credit required! Broker fee applies to this rental! Pet fees apply as well!.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
3 White Street
3 White Street, Tarrytown, NY
Studio
$1,600
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A studio apartment with galley kitchen and full bath. Private entrance. All newly renovated and brand new appliances. Its in the heart of the village of Tarrytown and one block from the train. Incredible views of the bridge and river from every room.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
20 Kent Place
20 Kent Place, Cos Cob, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,550
4140 sqft
Charming home with cozy front porch. Spacious 1 bedroom on a quiet street in the heart of Cos Cob. walk to Cos Cob Shopping, library and parks. minutes to the train and I-95.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Getty Square
70 ASHBUTON AVE
70 Ashburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,550
613 sqft
South Yonkers (SoYo) Luxury Units - Property Id: 270517 Good Day, Wonderful, we are so glad that you made the decision to make the nest step.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Nodine Hill
54 Maple St A
54 Maple St, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Westchester County Apartments - Property Id: 277332 This inventory of units rotates on a daily basis. Units are renovated, clean, and ready to move in.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
27 Manning Avenue
27 Manning Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
Make this cozy one bedroom apartment your next home. The unit has it's own thermostat so you control the heat. Completely move-in ready, it features new kitchen cabinetry with plenty of storage, counter top space and new appliances.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
139 Beech Street
139 Beech Street, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
INCOME REQUIREMENT: 3-4x THE RENT, depending on credit history. MAX OCCUPANCY: 5 PEOPLE, REGARDLESS OF AGE. RENT WILL BE HIGHER IF YOU HAVE ANY PETS. Renovated in 2016, stainless steel refrigerator, counter, and backsplash.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Northwest Yonkers
137 Morsemere Terrace
137 Morsemere Ter, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,575
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy and Chic 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home.
