Amenities

parking recently renovated fireplace

Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath beach house completely renovated and offers unbelievable sunset views. Gourmet kitchen, living room with fireplace & separate den. Great outdoor entertaining area for dining or just lounging plus 2 outdoor showers. 2 Driveways. Right of way to the ocean and to the bay. Perfect place to escape for your Hamptons vacation!