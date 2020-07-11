/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:03 AM
51 Luxury Apartments for rent in Westhampton Beach, NY
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
11 Bridle Path
11 Bridle Path, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2244 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Need to extend the summer? Enjoy the month of September in this sun filled and spacious 4B open concept home nestled in a quiet WHB neighborhood close to town, shops, restaurants, beaches and train. Privately landscaped .
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
231 Dune Rd
231 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$14,000
Renovated Hotel Room with Microwave and Small Fridge....The Wonderful Bath and Tennis.Sleeps 4. ..Close to New Westhampton Beach Village (No Car Needed) Ocean Access and Tennis! Rent Includes All Utilities..Coffee Pot, Microwave and Small Fridge....
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
20 Bay Road
20 Bay Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
1500 sqft
Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath beach house completely renovated and offers unbelievable sunset views. Gourmet kitchen, living room with fireplace & separate den. Great outdoor entertaining area for dining or just lounging plus 2 outdoor showers.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
80 Oneck Road
80 Oneck Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1500 sqft
This Adorable Ranch Is Set In Prime Village Of Westhampton Beach Location. This Cottage Offers Two Bedrooms And Two Baths Living Room With Fireplace, Dining Area And Den. Walk To Main Street.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
7 Pond Road
7 Pond Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 Pond Road in Westhampton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
355 Dune Rd
355 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
Classic and private, Ocean Front Beach House. Meticulously updated in 2019. Chef's kitchen and 3 updated full baths. Ensuite MBR with huge closets and ocean view. Three additional family sized Bedrooms with ample closet space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
101 Potunk Lane
101 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$24,000
Must see this Westhampton Beach Village Charmer. 4 Bedrooms. First Floor En Suite Bedroom, Huge Master on 2nd floor and 2 more bedrooms upstairs. One BR currently has a crib but homeowner will switch out to a bed upon request.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
66 Library Avenue
66 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 66 Library Avenue in Westhampton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
493 Dune Road
493 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Think Beach! Close To All In Whb..Shops, Movies, Houses Of Worship, Train, Theater And Ocean Front! New Home With Open Layout And Views Galore! Ocean Right Outside The Door! Gunite Heated Soaking Pool! 4 Brs 4.5 Baths, Two Laundries, Central Air ...
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
32 White Oak Lane
32 White Oak Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
2200 sqft
Beautifully renovated one level home with open floor plan - primary bedroom suite with large marble bathroom, second jr. en-suite bedroom and two additional guest bedrooms. Outdoors features heated gunite pool with blue stone patio.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
94 Brook Lane
94 Brook Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
6 Bedrooms
$70,000
6000 sqft
Unique opportunity to rent a very special home on Aspatuck Creek. Features include Gourmet kitchen,Spacious living room,Six bedrooms,Six full baths, Views from every room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
39 Harbor Road
39 Harbor Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
1620 sqft
This newly renovated beach house is the perfect escape this summer. Located in the "Pond Point"Community off Dune Rd.you have right of way to both ocean beach and Moriches Bay.
Results within 1 mile of Westhampton Beach
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
9 Sea Breeze Avenue
9 Seabreeze Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
August Rental?? See it TODAY before July tenant moves in!!! All Inclusive!! Foyer, Living/Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen, Full Bath, Bedroom, Upper Level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
561 Dune Road
561 Dune Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
Brand New Construction On Dune Road In Westhampton ..Ocean Front! This Is 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths With Open Living Spaces...Views Galore...Multiple Decks! Just Bring Your Suit And Relax.. Beyond Mint Condition ....
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
23 Bishop Avenue
23 Bishop Avenue, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Thoughtfully designed renovation offers open concept floor plan - light and airy with meticulous attention to detail.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
726 Ent Ave
726 Ent Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Private,Beautifully furnished 3 BR,2 newly tiled Full Bath Home w/Modern white kitchen,Living Room w/Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, Wood Burning FP and Dining Area. Screened Sun Room overlooking hydrangea garden.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
572 Montauk Highway
572 West Montauk Highway, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$19,500
2400 sqft
An exception 2 story Cottage. Completely renovated, beautifully furnished and decorated. Every detail has been thought out. And of course perfectly fresh and clean!!! Owner will pay up to $1,500 of utilities per month.
1 of 12
Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Quogue
5 A S Jessup Lane 5 A
5 Jessup Lane, Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$59,000
1800 sqft
Charming home south of Quogue Street. Large EIK, laundry room, three bedrooms, three full baths, living room with fireplace, pool house with bedroom and full bath, kidney shaped heated pool, outside shower, screened in sun room.
Results within 5 miles of Westhampton Beach
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
939 Dune Road
939 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Available Only after Labor Day or Extended Season! Newly Decorated Beach Home With Pool With Spectacular Ocean And Bay Views!!! Kitchen & Dining Room, Great Room, First Floor Master Suite, Guest Bedroom & Bath. Wrap Around Deck W Pool.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
15 Walnut Avenue
15 Walnut Avenue, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$38,000
1800 sqft
Charming East Quogue Village home. A stone's throw from Main Street, the Village Green, Hampton Jitney stop and chic little shops in the Hamptons' quaintest hamlet.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Remsenburg - Speonk
13 Sandys Lane
13 Sandys Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
6 Bedrooms
$27,000
Open, Airy, Lovely 6 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Contemporary Home On A Private Acre at the end of a Quiet Cul De Sac Features a Heated In-Ground Pool, Tennis Courts, Hot Tub and an Outdoor Shower. Enjoy the Open Floor Plan.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
23 Dune Road
23 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
3000 sqft
A Great House and a Great Spot! A Big Ocean Front Beach House with Hot Tub and Pool Too...8 Bedrooms with Great Separation and Open Layout with Great Comfort for a Lot of People! Perfect for Family Wedding Guests etc etc...
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
29 Whiting Road
29 Whiting Road, East Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fabulous house on the water with a beach at the end of the road. House has 4 beds, 3.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
2800 sqft
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWest Haven, CTNew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CT
North Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTGroton, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYWest Islip, NYIslandia, NY