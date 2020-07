Amenities

parking elevator furnished

Tanrackin Farm. - One of Bedford s most prestigious estate properties. Absolutely stunning Country Home impeccably furnished. Located in the heart of Bedford s Guard Hill estate area, the property is comprised of fifty acres. A foremost equestrian property, there are numerous barns and farm buildings, fenced paddocks and open meadows. This magnificent estate is the perfect property to entertain and is being offered for rent fully furnished and equipped. Included in the rental fee is all maintenance and upkeep as well as full house cleaning twice-weekly provided by on-property caretaker and house cleaning staff.