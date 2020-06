Amenities

Nice 2 Bedroom clean updated apartment ground level. Country setting. No pets allowed as per the Landlord, No smoking in the home. Application, references and credit report required. Available immediately. Landlord requires tenant to pay one month security, first month rent and a rental fee equal to one months rent to payable to the Landlord at the signing of the lease.