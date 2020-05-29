43 S Montgomery Street

Amenities

hardwood floors parking stainless steel

VC SCHOOLS!!! Check out this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment nestled in the Village of Walden and located in the This home is a short 5 minutes drive to all five of Walden's Community Parks, Walden/Wallkill Rail Trail, the Hannafords Shopping Center, local eateries, local shopping and within a 15 minutes drive to Interstate I-84. If the location isn't enough then check out the amenities this rental has to offer such as stainless steel appliances, laminate hardwood floors, a plethora of cabinetry and counter space, two spacious bedrooms, baseboard heating, shared back yard, driveway parking.