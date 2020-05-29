All apartments in Walden
43 S Montgomery Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

43 S Montgomery Street

43 South Montgomery Street · (845) 457-9174
Location

43 South Montgomery Street, Walden, NY 12586
Walden

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Basement · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
VC SCHOOLS!!! Check out this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment nestled in the Village of Walden and located in the This home is a short 5 minutes drive to all five of Walden's Community Parks, Walden/Wallkill Rail Trail, the Hannafords Shopping Center, local eateries, local shopping and within a 15 minutes drive to Interstate I-84. If the location isn't enough then check out the amenities this rental has to offer such as stainless steel appliances, laminate hardwood floors, a plethora of cabinetry and counter space, two spacious bedrooms, baseboard heating, shared back yard, driveway parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 S Montgomery Street have any available units?
43 S Montgomery Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 43 S Montgomery Street currently offering any rent specials?
43 S Montgomery Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 S Montgomery Street pet-friendly?
No, 43 S Montgomery Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walden.
Does 43 S Montgomery Street offer parking?
Yes, 43 S Montgomery Street does offer parking.
Does 43 S Montgomery Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 S Montgomery Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 S Montgomery Street have a pool?
No, 43 S Montgomery Street does not have a pool.
Does 43 S Montgomery Street have accessible units?
No, 43 S Montgomery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43 S Montgomery Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 S Montgomery Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 S Montgomery Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 S Montgomery Street does not have units with air conditioning.
