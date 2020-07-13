Apartment List
155 Apartments for rent in Valley Stream, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Valley Stream apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,401
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Valley Stream
400 N Corona Ave
400 North Corona Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
two bedroom apartment top floor, parking included

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Valley Stream
32 Railroad Ave
32 Railroad Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Room to roam, large apt.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Valley Stream
67 Putnam Avenue
67 Putnam Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
Spacious 4 bedroom house rental, parking in driveway. Neat community living - Under renovations

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Valley Stream
202 Gibson Blvd
202 Gibson Boulevard, Valley Stream, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2131 sqft
District 14 schools Available August 1st Hugh 6 bedrooms 2 bath in mint condition fully renovated in 2016 walking distance to LIRR shopping center, has central air and private driveway plus car garage showing will be available as soon as phase 2

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Valley Stream
420 N Corona Avenue
420 North Corona Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
2 Bedroom rental in small development. Spacious and updated. Parking for 2 cars on the premises. Located near all.
Results within 1 mile of Valley Stream

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
149-63 256th Street
149-63 256th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Updated Apartment In Rosedale Area. 2 Bedrooms, Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Full Bath, Private Entrance & Street Parking.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
72 Sherman Street
72 Sherman Street, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Totally updated & clean second floor one bedroom rental in the heart of Lynbrook.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
92 Evergreen Avenue
92 Evergreen Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1025 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom second story rental. Large Living Room , Formal Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen, Full Bath & Enclosed Porch. Close to shopping, Railroad, Village. Washer/dryer hookup available. 1 Parking Space in Driveway. No Pets.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
245-53 149th Ave
245-53 149th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOMS APARTMENT WITH 1 FULL BATH /1 HALF BATH AND NEW HARD WOORD FLOORS .

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
823 Peninsula Boulevard
823 Peninsula Boulevard, Woodmere, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Spacious 6 Bedroom Home, LR W/Vaulted Ceilings & Fplc, Oversized Den W/Fplc, Lg Family Rm, CAC, 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
302 Longacre Avenue
302 Longacre Avenue, Woodmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Elevator Building. It's A Coop So It Requires Board Approval. Government Subsides Accepted. Handicap Access Thru Ramp On The Side Of The Building. Walk To Lirr.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
540 Green Place
540 Green Place, Woodmere, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4 Bedroom Ranch In Woodmere Park. Renovated Eik W/Granite Countertops, Updated Appliances & Cabinets. Igs, 2 Car Garage. Move Right In, Quiet Residential Tree Lined Street.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
1008 Central Avenue
1008 Central Avenue, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
138-52 Brookville Boulevard
138-52 Brookville Boulevard, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 138-52 Brookville Boulevard in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Valley Stream
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,745
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1206 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
2 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1353 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
4 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 8 at 10:07pm
11 Units Available
Far Rockaway
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,352
1 Bedroom
$1,416
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Bayside
80-34 223 Street
80-34 223rd Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1700 sqft
Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
39 Grand Avenue
39 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Upper apartment -Best Location - Mint Upper apartment- Gourmet Eat in Kitchen, w/ Granite tops, SS Appliances. Living Room, Bedroom w/ Bath, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in the apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
51 Plainfield Ave
51 Plainfield Avenue, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath 1st. floor apartment. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath. Lots of closets. Washer/Dryer in basement. 2 car parking in driveway.
City Guide for Valley Stream, NY

Greetings and salutations, Valley Stream, New York apartment scavengers, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the primo destination for all your apartment hunting escapades! A quiet, peaceful little city situated a mere 15 miles from the heart of the Big Apple, Valley Stream is an ideal stomping grounds for any New Yorker looking for Manhattan-style lodgings without having to pay Manhattan-like prices. Sounds like your cup of tea (the Long Island variety, perhaps?) Sure it does! Fortunately, you...

Apartments, townhouses, and rental homes in and around Valley Stream come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from basic studio apartments for one all the way to sprawling, 1000-plus square foot townhomes for the entire family. Looking to score a rental in Valley Stream without having to pay an arm or a leg (or a finger and a toe, for that matter)? Luckily for you, a variety of 1BR apartments and houses for rent are amply available in Valley Stream Village, North Valley Stream, South Valley Stream, and North Woodmere in the $1200-$1300 range. High rollers, meanwhile, will be glad to know that a modest number of luxury townhomes/condos and multi-BR rental properties are there for the taking as well (usually for around $1700). Considering 1700 greenbacks is barely enough to score you a wet cardboard box in big brother Manhattan, we think you’ll find even the most expensive rentals in Valley Stream to be reasonably priced.

Another nifty little thing about apartments for rent in Valley Stream is that they typically come equipped with boatloads (yep, boatloads) of dynamite amenities. You practically have to be a gazillionaire to score an apartment in Manhattan that features a patio, balcony, private driveway, and in-unit laundry facilities, but in Valley Stream such digs are a dime a dozen. Other rentals in Valley Stream offer scenic views, hardwood floors, clubhouses, free tenant parking, and tons of other cool bells and whistles. And, yes, it’s actually possible to score a pet-friendly rental in Valley Stream without having to sign your life savings and your soul over to your landlord. Just come prepared with a list of previous residences, bank account info, and proof of income when you’re ready to submit a leasing app, and you’ll be kicking your feet up “On the Trail of the Rising Sun” in no time! Most property managers in Valley Stream do, however, run basic background/credit checks on prospective tenants, so if you have a history of treating your apartment like a 70s rock star’s hotel room, you’ll need a respectable co-signer to seal the deal.

Conveniently located along the Long Island Rail Roads, Valley Stream is an ideal living locale for families, singles, and retirees alike. So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for the Valley Stream, New York apartment of your dreams, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Valley Stream, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Valley Stream apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

