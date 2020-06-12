/
3 bedroom apartments
157 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Valley Stream, NY
Valley Stream
450 W Valley Stream Boulevard
450 West Valley Stream Boulevard, Valley Stream, NY
2 Level House (1st Floor and 2nd Floor Only, No Basement Access).Spacious Room Throughout this Lovely Detach Expanded Tudor/Colonial. Main Level features LR w/fplc, FDR, Modern Kit, 1/2 Bath, Additional Large Extension Can Be Family Room or Bedroom.
Valley Stream
42 E Hawthorne Avenue
42 East Hawthorne Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Price Reduced!!! Diamond Condition for this 3 BR 2 Full Baths Apt, Spacious Living Room, Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Two Door Fridge, Dishwasher, Granite Counter Tops.
Valley Stream
257 Hungry Harbor Rd
257 Hungry Harbor Road, Valley Stream, NY
Lovely Large 4 Bedroom 3 Full 1 Half Baths Split, Eik w/ Granite Counters With stainless steel Appliances, Kitchen W/Sliding Glass Door To Deck and Oversized Backyard, Formal Dining room and Living Room w/ Fireplace, Great Home For Entertaining.
Valley Stream
67 Putnam Avenue
67 Putnam Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
Spacious 4 bedroom house rental, parking in driveway. Neat community living - Under renovations
Valley Stream
122 Fletcher Avenue
122 South Fletcher Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Valley Stream Stately Tudor House Rental. Unfurnished - Furniture In Pictures Will Be Removed 2-3 days after acceptance. Nearby Amenities = Tennis, Basketball, Track & Field, And Pool All For Additional Yearly Fee.
Valley Stream
202 Gibson Blvd
202 Gibson Boulevard, Valley Stream, NY
District 14 schools Available August 1st Hugh 6 bedrooms 2 bath in mint condition fully renovated in 2016 walking distance to LIRR shopping center, has central air and private driveway plus car garage showing will be available as soon as phase 2
Results within 1 mile of Valley Stream
Rosedale
259-11 149th Ave Avenue
259-11 149th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Rosedale, Large Living Room Formal Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Large Master bedrooms, Hard Wood floor throughout, Closets in each bedroom, and for storage.
Woodmere
823 Peninsula Boulevard
823 Peninsula Boulevard, Woodmere, NY
Spacious 6 Bedroom Home, LR W/Vaulted Ceilings & Fplc, Oversized Den W/Fplc, Lg Family Rm, CAC, 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
Hewlett
377 Hewlett Parkway
377 Hewlett Parkway, Hewlett, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Move Right In Immaculate 3 Bedroom Colonial in School District #14, Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen & Bathroom, Nice Backyard, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.
Woodmere
540 Green Place
540 Green Place, Woodmere, NY
4 Bedroom Ranch In Woodmere Park. Renovated Eik W/Granite Countertops, Updated Appliances & Cabinets. Igs, 2 Car Garage. Move Right In, Quiet Residential Tree Lined Street.
Rosedale
135-19 Brookville Boulevard
135-19 Brookville Boulevard, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
House in excellent condition,large Brs with lot of closet space,
Woodmere
682 Longacre Avenue
682 Longacre Avenue, Woodmere, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location on quiet street. Newly constructed bathrooms. Large family room. EIK overlooking beautiful property. Three bedrooms 2.5 bath split level.
Rosedale
245-51 148th Drive
245-51 148th Drive, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Br. 2 Bath Living Room FRD EIK M available June 1st
Rosedale
149-63 256th Street
149-63 256th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful Updated Apartment In Rosedale Area. 3 Bedrooms, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen & Full Bath, Private Entrance & Street Parking.
Rosedale
251-04 Weller Avenue
251-04 Weller Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 251-04 Weller Avenue in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
Woodmere
723 Hungry Harbor Rd
723 Hungry Harbor Road, Woodmere, NY
Extraordinary Custom Build colonial Nestled In North Woodmere. Fully Equipped Rare Beauty Of Excellence & Perfection. Specious Living Room With High Ceilings. Family Room With Fire Place & Sliding Doors Leading To Beautiful Backyard.
Hewlett
34 Johnson Place
34 Johnson Place, Hewlett, NY
Beautifully updated Colonial for rent. Excellent location. Spacious rooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Living Room/Dining Room with fireplace. Kosher Eat in Kitchen. Master bedroom features ensuite bath and vaulted ceilings.
Hewlett
315 Mill Road
315 Mill Road, Hewlett, NY
Sunny And Spacious Home On Tree-Lined Street. Comfortable Living Room, Beautiful Formal Dining Room, Gorgeous Eat-In-Kitchen, Large Bedrooms. High Ceilings Throughout. Fully Finished Basement. Close To Shops And Transportation. Great School District.
Lynbrook
4 Whittier Street 4
4 Whittier Street, Lynbrook, NY
This wonderful extended Cape Cod features an entry foyer with a coat closet, a living rm with a fireplace, a dining rm, a modern kitchen, a family rm, four bedrooms, two full baths, a full basement, a private driveway, a private fenced in yard,
Results within 5 miles of Valley Stream
Jamaica Estates
87-66 188th Street
87-66 188th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
WHOLE HOUSE RENTAL. 1 FAMILY TOWNHOUSE 3 BDRM 2.5 BATH HAS PRIVATE DRIVEWAY & GARAGE ! AND BACKYARD ! FINISHED BASEMENT.CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS ETC.
Rochdale
169-14 144th Road
169-14 144th Road, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
With A 180 Degree View Of The Queens Skyline, This Second Floor Castle Offers Three Gorgeous Bedrooms, A Remarkable Combo Kitchen Delightfully Leading Into The Spacious Living/Dining Area wonderfully Mirrored to give The Visual Illusion Of A Grand
St. Albans
11711 199st St. Alban 3
11711 199th St, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
New three bedrooms with backyard 1st floor - Property Id: 292135 New renovations 3bedrooms on 1st floor With backyard U pay own utilities Good neighborhood Near linden bus Q4 Need good income Working program will be okay too Rajesh Raj
Hempstead
65 Allen St
65 Allen Street, Hempstead, NY
WHOLE HOUSE 4 B/R 1 BATH OKAY FOR DAYCARE - Property Id: 186487 Beautifully Renovated Cape On Tree Line Street. Cozy Living Room, Beautiful Formal Dining Room, Great Eat In Kitchen, Full Basement For Storage And Utilities.
Elmont
21 Gotham Ave
21 Gotham Avenue, Elmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HOUSE FOR RENT IN ELMONT - Property Id: 191286 Whole house for rent in Elmont. Living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors and lots of storage space. Close to all. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
