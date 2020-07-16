All apartments in Ulster County
61

61 Spillway Road · (201) 845-7300
Location

61 Spillway Road, Ulster County, NY 12491

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
NOW AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM!!!

Nothing will compare to the splendor of this spectacular three bedroom triplex townhouse with exceptionally opulent interiors in an incredibly enviable location.

Littered with modern conveniences such as surround sound, thermostatically controlled central heating with additional comfort cooling and programmable mood lighting; this unique property spans an incredible 3, 600 sq., offering remarkable opportunity for a truly stunning authentic lifestyle living.

Spread over three floors the property will be the epitome of contemporary sophistication finished artwork, from prints, paintings, and photography to wall sculpture and furniture.The elevator opens into the hallway entrance leading to an amazing living and dining space with an open plan modern kitchen and out to a private terrace.A spiral staircase leads up to a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, two further double bedrooms, master bathroom and more storage areas. All three bedrooms will exude luxury and comfort, with large windows allowing for a wealth of natural light and ceiling speakers connected to a recessed iPod docking station. Bathrooms will be an indulgent affair reminiscent of a five-star hotel, fully-tiled in natural marble and underfloor warming.

Additionally, residents will enjoy a generous private Rooftop with stunning views of Madison and Park avenue.Centrally located in the highly desirable Upper East Side this property is ideal for those looking for swift access to the City whilst enjoying the vibrancy the area has to offer with abundance of fashion boutiques, bars and restaurants, all to the doorstep and only two blocks away from Central Park. Please call today for a private showing. Housekeeper is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 have any available units?
61 has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 61 currently offering any rent specials?
61 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 pet-friendly?
No, 61 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ulster County.
Does 61 offer parking?
No, 61 does not offer parking.
Does 61 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 have a pool?
No, 61 does not have a pool.
Does 61 have accessible units?
No, 61 does not have accessible units.
Does 61 have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 does not have units with air conditioning.
