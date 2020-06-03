All apartments in Troy
Troy, NY
42 THIRD ST
Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:59 PM

42 THIRD ST

42 3rd Street · (518) 669-2633
Location

42 3rd Street, Troy, NY 12180
Downtown Troy

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3rd floor apartment centrally located in the heart of bustling downtown Troy. Walk to all the shops, restaurants, Farmers market, waterfront and be part of this vibrant community. Unit offers 2 bedrooms, access to roof top area,freshly painted, and the bonus of having heat included. Tenants pay for own electric. Hardwood floors, good sized kitchen, 1 larger bedroom and 1 avg sized. Credit check required for every adult. Lease required, owner is cat friendly. Open to possible very small dog.Pet deposits possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

