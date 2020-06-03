42 THIRD ST

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils oven refrigerator

Nice 3rd floor apartment centrally located in the heart of bustling downtown Troy. Walk to all the shops, restaurants, Farmers market, waterfront and be part of this vibrant community. Unit offers 2 bedrooms, access to roof top area,freshly painted, and the bonus of having heat included. Tenants pay for own electric. Hardwood floors, good sized kitchen, 1 larger bedroom and 1 avg sized. Credit check required for every adult. Lease required, owner is cat friendly. Open to possible very small dog.Pet deposits possible.