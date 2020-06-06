40 River St

Amenities
Located blocks away from the coveted Washington Park, this newly renovated two story building offers all you need to thrive in Troy - walking distance from downtown, Russell Sage, and tons of cool restaurants and shops. This light filled 1 bedroom apartment with exposed brick has all new finishes, lighting, and an updated kitchen and bathroom. An additional $100 for utilities will include electricity, water, central AC, heat, and access to a shared free washer and dryer within the building. There is additional storage space in the basement available upon request. First month and security required to move in. If housing a pet, there is a non-refundable additional pet fee.