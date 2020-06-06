40 River St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning extra storage

Located blocks away from the coveted Washington Park, this newly renovated two story building offers all you need to thrive in Troy - walking distance from downtown, Russell Sage, and tons of cool restaurants and shops. This light filled 1 bedroom apartment with exposed brick has all new finishes, lighting, and an updated kitchen and bathroom. An additional $100 for utilities will include electricity, water, central AC, heat, and access to a shared free washer and dryer within the building. There is additional storage space in the basement available upon request. First month and security required to move in. If housing a pet, there is a non-refundable additional pet fee.