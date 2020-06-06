All apartments in Troy
Find more places like 40 River St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Troy, NY
/
40 River St
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:05 AM

40 River St

40 River Street · (954) 478-4525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Troy
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

40 River Street, Troy, NY 12180
South Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located blocks away from the coveted Washington Park, this newly renovated two story building offers all you need to thrive in Troy - walking distance from downtown, Russell Sage, and tons of cool restaurants and shops. This light filled 1 bedroom apartment with exposed brick has all new finishes, lighting, and an updated kitchen and bathroom. An additional $100 for utilities will include electricity, water, central AC, heat, and access to a shared free washer and dryer within the building. There is additional storage space in the basement available upon request. First month and security required to move in. If housing a pet, there is a non-refundable additional pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 River St have any available units?
40 River St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 River St have?
Some of 40 River St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 River St currently offering any rent specials?
40 River St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 River St pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 River St is pet friendly.
Does 40 River St offer parking?
No, 40 River St does not offer parking.
Does 40 River St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 River St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 River St have a pool?
No, 40 River St does not have a pool.
Does 40 River St have accessible units?
No, 40 River St does not have accessible units.
Does 40 River St have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 River St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 River St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 40 River St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 40 River St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Troy 1 BedroomsTroy 2 Bedrooms
Troy Dog Friendly ApartmentsTroy Furnished Apartments
Troy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NY
Rensselaer, NYWestmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NY
Colonie, NYSaugerties, NYCatskill, NYBennington, VTHudson, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rensselaer Polytechnic InstituteThe Sage Colleges
The College of Saint RoseSchenectady County Community College
SUNY at Albany
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity