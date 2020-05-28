270 8TH ST

Amenities

Beautifully renovated, oversized apartment in Downtown Troy brownstone. Apartment features oversized living space, crown moulding, 3 ornamental fireplaces with mantels, built in dining display cabinet; new kitchen cabinet, sink and appliances. New bathroom. Windows in every room bring in lots of natural light. Great space for artists. Amazing views of Downtown Troy; across from 8th St community gardens and farmers market. Close to hospitals, RPI, highway access, shopping/amenities. Landlord will allow small pets. 2 year lease preferred.