Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:15 PM

270 8TH ST

270 8th Street · (518) 312-2281
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

270 8th Street, Troy, NY 12180
The Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3rd Floor · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
community garden
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
Beautifully renovated, oversized apartment in Downtown Troy brownstone. Apartment features oversized living space, crown moulding, 3 ornamental fireplaces with mantels, built in dining display cabinet; new kitchen cabinet, sink and appliances. New bathroom. Windows in every room bring in lots of natural light. Great space for artists. Amazing views of Downtown Troy; across from 8th St community gardens and farmers market. Close to hospitals, RPI, highway access, shopping/amenities. Landlord will allow small pets. 2 year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 8TH ST have any available units?
270 8TH ST has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 270 8TH ST have?
Some of 270 8TH ST's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and community garden. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 8TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
270 8TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 8TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 270 8TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 270 8TH ST offer parking?
No, 270 8TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 270 8TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 8TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 8TH ST have a pool?
No, 270 8TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 270 8TH ST have accessible units?
No, 270 8TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 270 8TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 270 8TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 270 8TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 8TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
