201 10th St

Newly renovated apartment! - Built in 2016



8 bedroom house available for rent within walking distance to RPI. Ideal location for RPI students! Located at 201 10th Street, this 2 story building is a shared living space with 8 bedrooms total . Easy to find parking on this corner lot. BRAND NEW RENOVATED!!!!!!!! Big Kitchen Living Room, BRAND NEW large stainless steel refrigerators STAINLESS STEEL STOVE, STAINLESS STEEL MICROWAVE PRE-INSTALLED, STAINLESS STEEL DISH WASHER. hardwood floor whole house



Washer & Dryer in house! Water, sewer, included. MOVE IN READY An application PER RESIDENT is required which covers processing, criminal background and/or credit check; Guarantor approval may be needed for individuals with poor/insufficient credit. One-year lease, 1 month rent and security deposit required to move in.



To arrange a showing:



Please contact us to schedule a walk-through, if you have any questions or concerns please call or email us at (518) 463-1915.



