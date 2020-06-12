All apartments in Troy
Troy, NY
201 10th St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

201 10th St

201 10th Street · (518) 463-1915
Location

201 10th Street, Troy, NY 12180
The Hill

Price and availability

8 Bedrooms

Unit 201 10th St · Avail. now

$3,150

8 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated apartment! - Built in 2016

8 bedroom house available for rent within walking distance to RPI. Ideal location for RPI students! Located at 201 10th Street, this 2 story building is a shared living space with 8 bedrooms total . Easy to find parking on this corner lot. BRAND NEW RENOVATED!!!!!!!! Big Kitchen Living Room, BRAND NEW large stainless steel refrigerators STAINLESS STEEL STOVE, STAINLESS STEEL MICROWAVE PRE-INSTALLED, STAINLESS STEEL DISH WASHER. hardwood floor whole house

Washer & Dryer in house! Water, sewer, included. MOVE IN READY An application PER RESIDENT is required which covers processing, criminal background and/or credit check; Guarantor approval may be needed for individuals with poor/insufficient credit. One-year lease, 1 month rent and security deposit required to move in.

To arrange a showing:

Please contact us to schedule a walk-through, if you have any questions or concerns please call or email us at (518) 463-1915.

(RLNE3796758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

