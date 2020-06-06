All apartments in Troy
165 4th St

165 4th Street · (954) 478-4525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

165 4th Street, Troy, NY 12180
South Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt 3B · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom newly remodeled apartment in Troy. This is a third floor light-filled apartment with windows on all sides, and a comfortable full-home type layout with tons of closet space. Amenities included: dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer in unit, and a shared yard. Utilities included: water and trash fee; tenant pays metered electrical and gas. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,400/month rent. $1,400 security deposit required. The unit is pet friendly upon approval and for additional non-refundable pet fee. Please submit the form on this page or contact MEDG at 954-478-4525 to learn more. We have a full video walk-through available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 4th St have any available units?
165 4th St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 4th St have?
Some of 165 4th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
165 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 165 4th St offer parking?
No, 165 4th St does not offer parking.
Does 165 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 4th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 4th St have a pool?
No, 165 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 165 4th St have accessible units?
No, 165 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 165 4th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 4th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.
