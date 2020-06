Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484



Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park. Shared outdoor space. Wood floors throughout. brand new kitchen and floors. Pet friendly. Heat and hot water included. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer on premises. Plenty of street parking and minutes to all the downtown hot spots. Will not last.

