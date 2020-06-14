66 Apartments for rent in Tarrytown, NY with garage
Washington Irving's headless horseman isn't the only fellow who lost his head here. During the American Revolution, Major AndrÌ© conspired with Benedict Arnold around here. It didn't work out well for him: he trusted the wrong soldier, based on the style of coat the man was wearing. That guy was a patriot and AndrÌ© was arrested and hanged.
Forbes Magazine once called Tarrytown one of the prettiest towns in the U.S., and they're not wrong about this. It's a village 25 miles north of New York City, but nothing like it. Tarrytown has fewer than 12,000 people, with the average population density less than 4000 per mile. Most residents commute to the city or to some office park in Westchester County. Commuting to an office is easy, with Metro North to get into Manhattan in under 40 minutes on the express, highways for getting around Westchester and the Tappan Zee Bridge right there to get you to Rockland County and upstate New York. See more
Tarrytown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.