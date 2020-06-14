Apartment List
66 Apartments for rent in Tarrytown, NY with garage

Tarrytown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
17 Units Available
Tarrytown Crossing
1202 c, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,204
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Bridge St
10 Bridge Street, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1535 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath 2 blocks to Tarrytown train - Property Id: 293768 3 bed 2 bath house for rent. 2 blocks to Tarrytown train station. Living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room, full basement, 1 car attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Tarrytown

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
52 Hudson Avenue
52 Hudson Avenue, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2208 sqft
Remodeled in 2015 features include central air, luxurious private laundry room, wet bar, high quality kitchen with granite and stainless steel, soft close cabinetry, gleaming wood floors, 9 foot ceilings, back yard area for BBQ, rocking chair front

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
48 Pocantico Street
48 Pocantico Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
800 sqft
This water town gem is a beautiful 2BR condo unit for RENT in Pocantico Park Garden Style Condos in Sleepy-Hollow with EIK/living-room open floor plan, dishwasher, plenty of cabinetry, & appliances. Brand new floors throughout unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
55 New Broadway, #A
55 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1380 sqft
Gorgeous 2018-renovated, sunlit, first floor 2 bedroom apartment in sought after Webber Park Available 7/31! Great living room, lots of windows, working fireplace, front sun room /study, big dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Tarrytown
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
10 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,434
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
7 Units Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,640
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
3 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
45 Overton Road
45 Overton Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,200
2354 sqft
$7200 for one year lease $6800/month for 2 year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. No central air, window ac provided. Less than 10 minute walk to Metro North Scarsdale. Great commuting location. Beautiful tree lined street.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
140 E Hartsdale Avenue
140 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Commuter's dream! 900 square feet w/ entry foyer, dining area, huge living room w/ door to terrace with golf course views, kitchen with granite countertops, hall bathroom, large bedroom, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, huge closet/office space.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
499 N Broadway
499 North Broadway, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1248 sqft
Beautiful, sunny and tastefully maintained two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in White Plains' most desired doorman Coop buildings. Unrestricted tree top view; southern exposure.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
128 Chatterton Parkway
128 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1213 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated townhouse style apartment in walking distance to White Plains train station and downtown area.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
219 Fox Meadow Road
219 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY
5 Bedrooms
$11,950
3571 sqft
This Storybook Tudor is filled with old world character and grandeur and is set on one of the most sought after locations in the heart of Scarsdale! The coveted neighborhood is within close walking distance to the train station (0.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
26 Smith Avenue
26 Smith Avenue, South Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
Stunning period details abound in this riverview apartment in quiet cul de sac tucked away at the end of a riverfront street close to the village of Nyack but nestled within a park like setting.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
567 Piermont Ave
567 Piermont Avenue, Piermont, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3694 sqft
Riverfront living without fear of flooding due to the innovative construction design of this unique property.

1 of 24

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
246 Fox Meadow Road
246 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2666 sqft
Classic Center Hall Colonial with terrific curb appeal in Fox Meadow section of Scarsdale.
Results within 10 miles of Tarrytown
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
$
Riverside
35 Units Available
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,705
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,811
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Westwood
22 Units Available
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:56am
Downtown Yonkers
23 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,779
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1158 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Yonkers
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
City Guide for Tarrytown, NY

Washington Irving's headless horseman isn't the only fellow who lost his head here. During the American Revolution, Major AndrÌ© conspired with Benedict Arnold around here. It didn't work out well for him: he trusted the wrong soldier, based on the style of coat the man was wearing. That guy was a patriot and AndrÌ© was arrested and hanged.

Forbes Magazine once called Tarrytown one of the prettiest towns in the U.S., and they're not wrong about this. It's a village 25 miles north of New York City, but nothing like it. Tarrytown has fewer than 12,000 people, with the average population density less than 4000 per mile. Most residents commute to the city or to some office park in Westchester County. Commuting to an office is easy, with Metro North to get into Manhattan in under 40 minutes on the express, highways for getting around Westchester and the Tappan Zee Bridge right there to get you to Rockland County and upstate New York. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Tarrytown, NY

Tarrytown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

