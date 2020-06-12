/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM
85 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tarrytown, NY
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
18 Units Available
Tarrytown Crossing
1202 c, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Windle Park
48 Windle Park, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Large 2 Bedroom. 2 Minute Walk to Train! - Property Id: 270450 ***1 MONTH BROKER FEE*** ***JULY 1 AVAIL*** This apartment is on the ground floor.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
157 white plains road, #27
157 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom with balcony, Renovated kitchen, Refinished wood floors, tons of closet space, Great light, Heat and hot water included in the rent, Pet friendly, Parking, Gordon Sokich 917-664-0025
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
31 Church Street
31 Church Street, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Bright and spacious two bedroom first floor unit in a quiet neighborhood. Tenant has usage of front porch with partial river view. Formal dining room, kitchen with door out to shared backyard. Washer and dryer in basement.
Results within 1 mile of Tarrytown
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
49 Main Street
49 Main Street, Irvington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
700 sqft
Escape the City! Fantastic 2 bedroom in a historic building in the heart of downtown Irvington! 3rd floor unit. Floors are being refinished - pictures and virtual walkthrough will be updated when that happens.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
48 Pocantico Street
48 Pocantico Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
800 sqft
This water town gem is a beautiful 2BR condo unit for RENT in Pocantico Park Garden Style Condos in Sleepy-Hollow with EIK/living-room open floor plan, dishwasher, plenty of cabinetry, & appliances. Brand new floors throughout unit.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
315 N Broadway
315 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1248 sqft
One of a kind loft style apartment located near Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown train stations. Modern space w/17 ft ceilings & vintage beams reclaimed from old upstate NY farmhouse.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
55 New Broadway, #A
55 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1380 sqft
Gorgeous 2018-renovated, sunlit, first floor 2 bedroom apartment in sought after Webber Park Available 7/31! Great living room, lots of windows, working fireplace, front sun room /study, big dining room.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
8 Mountain Rd
8 Mountain Road, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Beautifully renovated and spacious apartment available in Irvington, beginning January 27, 2020. The apartment is located in a quiet two-family home, and has been completely re-insulated including the ceilings, floors, and walls.
Results within 5 miles of Tarrytown
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,775
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
3 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,751
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
$
10 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northvale
1 Unit Available
188 Railroad avenue 4
188 Railroad Ave, Northvale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 Northvale 2BD 1BTH - Property Id: 280789 Spacious 2Bed 1 bath with Eat-In Kitchen. Apartment is located on street perfect for a NYC commuter with Train station minutes away.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
5 Wyndover Woods Lane
5 Wyndover Woods Ln, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1000 sqft
This 2nd floor garden style unit in wonderful Coop community offers a spacious living area with all hard wood floors, Dining area, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space, one full bath, private balcony, ground level for easy entry and exit from
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
215 Woodland Hills Road
215 Woodland Hills Rd, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom corner apartment located in the quaint Woodland Hills Condominium Complex.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
79 S Highland Avenue
79 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
680 sqft
Southwestern & Palisades vistas compliment this Updated 2 BR Penthouse apartment/Classic 1920's Low Rise brick walk-up building/Kitchen w/granite counter tops & stainless appliances/Hardwood flooring throughout the apartment/Laundry Rm, Rear Parking
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
499 N Broadway
499 North Broadway, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1248 sqft
Beautiful, sunny and tastefully maintained two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in White Plains' most desired doorman Coop buildings. Unrestricted tree top view; southern exposure.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
15 Granada Crescent
15 Granada Cres, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1011 sqft
Freshly painted 2BR/2BTH Garden Style Condominium with patio on 1st Level of building. Updated kitchen. Washer, Dryer, in unit. Lots of natural daylight. Community pool and recreation. Clubhouse facilities.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
500 High Point Drive
500 High Point Dr, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1349 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Sunny Bright-Private-Breezy Southeast Exposure from All Windows -Picturesque Views of White Plains Skyline & Ritz Carlton-Renovated Eatin Kitchen-All New Energy Efficient Windows-Beautiful Hardwood Floors-Covered
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
520 Ashford Avenue
520 Ashford Avenue, Ardsley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1564 sqft
Very bright 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath Duplex in Ashford Court. This unit features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. Large open floor plan with hardwood floor and bedrooms w/ new sky lights, Laundry in the unit.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
511 Woodland Hills Road
511 Woodland Hills Rd, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Live in the Fabulous Woodland Hills Condo Complex. Very Quiet Area, 2Bedroom /1Bath condo, Plenty of Closet Space, Large Dining Room with doorway to terrace overlooking wooded area.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Briarcliff Manor
1 Unit Available
21 Main Street
21 Main Street, Hawthorne, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
750 sqft
Charming move-in ready apartment in the heart of the Village of Tarrytown. Convenient to all shops, restaurants, Music Hall theater, and train to NYC! One months security required and one months rent. No Pets. 3rd Floor walk-up.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
26 Smith Avenue
26 Smith Avenue, South Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
Stunning period details abound in this riverview apartment in quiet cul de sac tucked away at the end of a riverfront street close to the village of Nyack but nestled within a park like setting.
1 of 31
Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
27 Main Street
27 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
700 sqft
Chic urban-style second floor walk-up apartment with wonderful open floor plan offers stunning Hudson River views year-round. ~150 square foot private balcony spans the entire 20 foot width of apartment, bringing nature indoors.
Similar Pages
Tarrytown 1 BedroomsTarrytown 2 BedroomsTarrytown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTarrytown 3 BedroomsTarrytown Accessible Apartments
Tarrytown Apartments under $1,700Tarrytown Apartments with BalconyTarrytown Apartments with GarageTarrytown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTarrytown Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJ
Glen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJPort Chester, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NYWaldwick, NJMaywood, NJLeonia, NJWood-Ridge, NJ