1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:34 PM
93 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tarrytown, NY
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
17 Units Available
Tarrytown Crossing
1202 c, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,204
726 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
320 S Broadway
320 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
750 sqft
Great Location!!! A commuters dream, 1 bedroom, 1 bath with 2 parking passes, freshly painted living room, carpets cleaned, bright apt.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
157 White Plains Road, #63B
157 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
850 sqft
Large one bedroom with Newly polished floors, Separate dinning area, Lot's of closets, Great light, Very spacious living room, Heat and hot water included in the rent, parking, shared laundry, live in super. Gordon Sokich 917-664-0025
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
90 N. Broadway, #2
90 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
800 sqft
Newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment in Tarrytown, available now. Asking $1900 a month with all utilities included (heat/hot water/AC/electric/FIOS cable/internet).
Results within 1 mile of Tarrytown
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
38 Lawrence Avenue
38 Lawrence Avenue, Sleepy Hollow, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of the Sleepy Hollow! Walk to everything the Village has to offer. Tenant will have access to private LAUNDRY and storage room in the basement.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor
42 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
Spacious duplex for rent in a two-family house in the wonderful Webber Park neighborhood of Sleepy Hollow. Available for 7/1.
Results within 5 miles of Tarrytown
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,125
872 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
10 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,434
928 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,640
601 sqft
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
101 Washington Avenue
101 Washington Ave, Pleasantville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
900 sqft
101 Washington Avenue is situated in the heart of Pleasantville, just a short stroll to all; including quaint shops, restaurants, the train station, Jacob Burns Film Center and a seasonal farmers market! Each luxury unit in this new construction
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
140 E Hartsdale Avenue
140 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,925
600 sqft
Commuter's dream! 900 square feet w/ entry foyer, dining area, huge living room w/ door to terrace with golf course views, kitchen with granite countertops, hall bathroom, large bedroom, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, huge closet/office space.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
80 E Hartsdale Avenue
80 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
Commuters dream junior 1 bedroom w/ parking! 600 square feet w/ entry hall, renovated open kitchen, living/dining room, full hall bathroom, bedroom and hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
60 E Hartsdale Avenue
60 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
825 sqft
Sunny and bright apartment with golf course views! Apartment features an entry foyer, full eat-in kitchen, large living room, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Tudor building.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
55 Mckinley Avenue
55 McKinley Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1016 sqft
1-bedroom loft living with 13.5 foot ceilings in sought after converted schoolhouse! Commuter s paradise with half mile walk to Metro North then as little as 37 minutes to Grand Central.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
111 E Hartsdale Avenue
111 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
850 sqft
Commuter's Dream. Lovely 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Hartsdale. Very close to the train, shops, highways and recreation.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
461 Warburton Avenue
461 Warburton Avenue, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
1000 sqft
Must see! Upscale & sophisticated garden apartment with open layout offering 1000 sqft of comfortable living! Sunlit, meticulously renovated with ideal floor plan, immaculate new flooring throughout, washer/dryer in unit, ample closets and parking
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
100 Cedar Street
100 Cedar St, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
960 sqft
Well maintained 1 bedroom/1 bath first floor Condo in sought after Village Green Complex. Beautiful end unit with private patio, renovated kitchen/bath, assigned parking and hardwood floors throughout.Enjoy the pool.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
107 Main Street
107 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Very private, quiet one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. This unit is bright with over sized windows and hardwood floors. This unit has been freshly painted and is ready for occupancy.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
544 Warburton Avenue
544 Warburton Avenue, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
vacant ready to rent -
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
81 Charter Circle
81 Charter Circle, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
Situated In Quiet Location, Close To Rte 9 And Shopping. Spacious ONE Bedroom Apartment With Hardwood Floors. Laundry Room On Lobby Level, Unassigned Parking included. NO DOGS ALLOWED.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
36 River Road
36 River Road, Grand View-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,875
830 sqft
Start you day waking up to breathtaking sunrises in this stunning Hudson River waterfront cottage. This cottage has been meticulously designed and is in move in ready condition.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
796-800 Brookridge Dr.
796 Brookridge Dr, Valley Cottage, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
Spacious 1 BR on 1st floor of apartment complex that includes heat and water, neutral d cor, w/w carpet, a/c units, no smoking, common coin operated laundry facilities on premises! Convenient to thruway, shopping, etc.!
