All apartments in Tarrytown
Find more places like 157 White Plains Road, #63B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tarrytown, NY
/
157 White Plains Road, #63B
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

157 White Plains Road, #63B

157 White Plains Rd · (917) 664-0025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tarrytown
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

157 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 63B · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Large one bedroom with Newly polished floors, Separate dinning area, Lot's of closets, Great light, Very spacious living room, Heat and hot water included in the rent, parking, shared laundry, live in super. Gordon Sokich 917-664-0025

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 White Plains Road, #63B have any available units?
157 White Plains Road, #63B has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 157 White Plains Road, #63B currently offering any rent specials?
157 White Plains Road, #63B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 White Plains Road, #63B pet-friendly?
No, 157 White Plains Road, #63B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarrytown.
Does 157 White Plains Road, #63B offer parking?
Yes, 157 White Plains Road, #63B does offer parking.
Does 157 White Plains Road, #63B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 White Plains Road, #63B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 White Plains Road, #63B have a pool?
No, 157 White Plains Road, #63B does not have a pool.
Does 157 White Plains Road, #63B have accessible units?
No, 157 White Plains Road, #63B does not have accessible units.
Does 157 White Plains Road, #63B have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 White Plains Road, #63B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 White Plains Road, #63B have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 White Plains Road, #63B does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 157 White Plains Road, #63B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tarrytown Crossing
1202 c
Tarrytown, NY 10591

Similar Pages

Tarrytown 1 BedroomsTarrytown 2 Bedrooms
Tarrytown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTarrytown Dog Friendly Apartments
Tarrytown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJ
Glen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJPort Chester, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NYWaldwick, NJMaywood, NJLeonia, NJWood-Ridge, NJ
Nyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJPomona, NYHartsdale, NYCliffside Park, NJManorhaven, NYPaterson, NJPort Washington, NYByram, CTHawthorne, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity