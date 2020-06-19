Large one bedroom with Newly polished floors, Separate dinning area, Lot's of closets, Great light, Very spacious living room, Heat and hot water included in the rent, parking, shared laundry, live in super. Gordon Sokich 917-664-0025
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 157 White Plains Road, #63B have any available units?
157 White Plains Road, #63B has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 157 White Plains Road, #63B currently offering any rent specials?
157 White Plains Road, #63B isn't currently offering any rent specials.