103 1/2 Victoria Place

What a great rental find in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse, located in the heart of the Westcott Street Shopping District. 3 floors of living include living room with fireplace, formal dining room with window seat, and updated kitchen with dishwasher and built-in microwave. Need a break from work or studies? Petit Library is just next door, and Thornden and Barry Parks are a short walk. Taste the many flavors of the area restaurants — just a stone’s throw away from your front door! Bike or walk to Syracuse University, Upstate University Hospital, or take advantage of the Centro bus, just a couple of blocks away. Premises will be professionally cleaned for your move-in! You’ll be happy to make 103.5 Victoria your next home. Owner requires a minimum credit score of 650. SORRY, but no pets.