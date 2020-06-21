All apartments in Syracuse
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:30 PM

103 1/2 Victoria Place

103 1/2 Victoria Pl · (315) 474-1899
Location

103 1/2 Victoria Pl, Syracuse, NY 13210
Westcott

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
What a great rental find in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse, located in the heart of the Westcott Street Shopping District. 3 floors of living include living room with fireplace, formal dining room with window seat, and updated kitchen with dishwasher and built-in microwave. Need a break from work or studies? Petit Library is just next door, and Thornden and Barry Parks are a short walk. Taste the many flavors of the area restaurants — just a stone’s throw away from your front door! Bike or walk to Syracuse University, Upstate University Hospital, or take advantage of the Centro bus, just a couple of blocks away. Premises will be professionally cleaned for your move-in! You’ll be happy to make 103.5 Victoria your next home. Owner requires a minimum credit score of 650. SORRY, but no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 1/2 Victoria Place have any available units?
103 1/2 Victoria Place has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 1/2 Victoria Place have?
Some of 103 1/2 Victoria Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 1/2 Victoria Place currently offering any rent specials?
103 1/2 Victoria Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 1/2 Victoria Place pet-friendly?
No, 103 1/2 Victoria Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Syracuse.
Does 103 1/2 Victoria Place offer parking?
No, 103 1/2 Victoria Place does not offer parking.
Does 103 1/2 Victoria Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 1/2 Victoria Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 1/2 Victoria Place have a pool?
No, 103 1/2 Victoria Place does not have a pool.
Does 103 1/2 Victoria Place have accessible units?
No, 103 1/2 Victoria Place does not have accessible units.
Does 103 1/2 Victoria Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 1/2 Victoria Place has units with dishwashers.
