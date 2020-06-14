Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:01 PM

13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Syracuse, NY

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Downtown Syracuse
24 Units Available
Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$908
727 sqft
Our community is located near Syracuse University and walking distance to Upstate and Crouse Hospitals. Some of the best restaurants, nightlife and local shops are minutes away. Close to all major highways and bus routes.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Near Northeast
1 Unit Available
330-332 Green Street
330 Green St, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$879
700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Green Street Apts. - Property Id: 167625 This is a fully furnished 1/bedroom plus a loft style apt. Utilities, high speed internet are included. Located near schools, major shopping malls and hospitals.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lakefront
1 Unit Available
400 Spencer St
400 Spencer Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1000 sqft
400 Spencer St. Apt 101 - Property Id: 248213 Beautiful, modern apartment in the Inner Harbor area. Close to downtown, Destiny USA, Franklin Square and right on the creek walk! Also conveniently located near I-81 and I-690. One bedroom, one full.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Near Eastside
1 Unit Available
424 Columbus Avenue - 3
424 Columbus Avenue, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
Nice 2nd floor 1 bedroom apartment. Hard wood floors, eat in kitchen, small living room, bedroom and bathroom. Close to SU, Westcott Street, Parks and more. Rent is $650.00 plus Deposit of $650.00 to move in. Cute place.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Near Northeast
1 Unit Available
1300 Lodi St - 5
1300 Lodi Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1300 Lodi St - 5 in Syracuse. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Far West Side
1 Unit Available
431 Tompkins Street - 1
431 Tompkins St, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$795
575 sqft
Available 9/1/20. Completely renovated studio/ 1BR, hardwood floors everywhere, newer roof, on-site laundry. Comes with a parking spot.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Near Eastside
1 Unit Available
113 Comstock Rm 1 Place
113 Comstock Pl, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$600
4425 sqft
This is a Room in a legal boarding house.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Downtown Syracuse
1 Unit Available
208-212 West Genesee Street
208 W Genesee St, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Downtown/Clinton Square, in the heart of downtown shopping, restaurants & professional buildings. 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment w/ oak hardwoods & central air. Light & bright wall-to-wall windows overlooking Clinton Square. Must see today! .....
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Canal Crossing Apartments
130 Saddlestone Pl, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,310
871 sqft
Camillus' newest apartments in Township 5 boast high-end interiors, upscale amenities. A state-of-the-art gym, granite countertops, and community social spaces and private outdoor spaces. Close to major roadways NYS Thruway/I-90, Route 695 and Route 5.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
34 Watertree Dr.
34 Watertree Drive, Onondaga County, NY
1 Bedroom
$825
34 Watertree Dr. Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON! Convenient location with great amenities! - One bedroom, one bath located on the ground floor! Spacious living and bedroom space make for a comfortable environment.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
North Syracuse
1 Unit Available
117 South Main Street
117 South Main Street, North Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$760
500 sqft
Available ASAP! JUST 2 YR OLD studio style apartment in renovated North Syracuse Village Commons Phase 2 building. Studio apartment features open concept layout with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Camillus
12 Units Available
Steeplechase at Weatheridge
5625 W Genesee St, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,030
735 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments convenient to I-90 and I-81 near Syracuse. Interiors feature wood-burning fireplace and walk-in closets. Amenities include fitness center, parking garage, concierge service and nearby trails. Swimming pool.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Camillus
1 Unit Available
28 North Street 2
28 North Street, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$725
Camillus, NY 1 bedroom apt with a BEAUTIFUL view! - Property Id: 252283 Available immediately is a beautiful one bedroom apartment in the Village of Camillus.

Syracuse rent trends were flat over the past month

Syracuse rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Syracuse stand at $663 for a one-bedroom apartment and $838 for a two-bedroom. Syracuse's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Syracuse rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Syracuse, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Syracuse is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Syracuse's median two-bedroom rent of $838 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Syracuse.
    • While rents in Syracuse fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Syracuse than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Syracuse.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

