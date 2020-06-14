Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:26 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Syracuse, NY with garage

Syracuse apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:37am
Downtown Syracuse
24 Units Available
Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY
Studio
$454
1 sqft
1 Bedroom
$908
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1060 sqft
Our community is located near Syracuse University and walking distance to Upstate and Crouse Hospitals. Some of the best restaurants, nightlife and local shops are minutes away. Close to all major highways and bus routes.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Outer Comstock
1 Unit Available
155 Xavier Woods
155 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2210 sqft
155 Xavier Woods Available 06/20/20 Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - This is a magnificent custom built Contemporary. The first floor has in-floor heating as well as a heated garage floor.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westcott
1 Unit Available
100 Xavier Cir
100 Xavier Cir, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - Unique Subdivision located minutes from the University and downtown.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Meadowbrook
1 Unit Available
301 Bradford Parkway
301 Bradford Parkway, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2364 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 301 Bradford Parkway in Syracuse. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
317 Mosley Drive
317 Mosley Drive, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
317 Mosley Drive Available 06/01/20 Newly Renovated House For Rent in the Eastwood Area - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath For Rent in the Eastwood Area.
Results within 1 mile of Syracuse

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4403 Lafayette Road
4403 Lafayette Road, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2200 sqft
Three bedroom, 2200 sq-ft in-law lower level of a home with gas fireplace, family room, theater room, EI area and kitchen. Large patio off eat-in kitchen area. Includes all utilities, cable and internet. Lawn and snow is also included.
Results within 5 miles of Syracuse
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5 Units Available
Canal Crossing Apartments
130 Saddlestone Pl, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,310
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1113 sqft
Camillus' newest apartments in Township 5 boast high-end interiors, upscale amenities. A state-of-the-art gym, granite countertops, and community social spaces and private outdoor spaces. Close to major roadways NYS Thruway/I-90, Route 695 and Route 5.

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Galeville
1 Unit Available
113 Viking Place
113 Viking Place, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Liverpool, NY is now available.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
203 Walnut Street
203 Walnut St, Fayetteville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
Modern and new townhomes located in Fayetteville-Manlius school district. These homes offer 2 bedrooms-1.5 baths with a spacious layout. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and shaker style- self closing cabinet doors.
Results within 10 miles of Syracuse
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Woodland Acres Townhomes
3788 Timber Trl, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1395 sqft
Contemporary townhomes featuring central air conditioning, walk-in closets, vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers. Just a short drive from the Walmart Supercenter and Marketfair North. Pool, gym, and business center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Camillus
13 Units Available
Steeplechase at Weatheridge
5625 W Genesee St, Camillus, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1060 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments convenient to I-90 and I-81 near Syracuse. Interiors feature wood-burning fireplace and walk-in closets. Amenities include fitness center, parking garage, concierge service and nearby trails. Swimming pool.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5507 Fortuna Parkway
5507 Fortuna Parkway, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1572 sqft
Ready for You! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with attached garage, split level ranch in Clay/Cicero close to shopping and very walkable! Solid surface floors downstairs with all-new carpets throughout bedrooms...

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5950 Sturgeon Drive
5950 Sturgeon Drive, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1813 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath colonial on almost an acre of land in a private setting.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Manlius
1 Unit Available
142 Washington Street
142 Washington Street, Manlius, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1123 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 full bath first floor unit in FM schools. Large fam room, dining room and kitchen. On site laundry and garage space included. Pets allowed with pet deposit. Available immediately.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5585 St Elmos Drive
5585 Saint Elmos Drive, Brewerton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1225 sqft
Brand new two bedroom patio homes located in Brewerton, New York. Come visit this newer community located at Stonebridge Manor which is close to Route 81 and Oneida Lake.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Syracuse, NY

Syracuse apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

