Le Moyne College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:06 AM
33 Apartments For Rent Near Le Moyne College
Downtown Syracuse
Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY
Studio
$454
1 sqft
1 Bedroom
$908
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1060 sqft
Our community is located near Syracuse University and walking distance to Upstate and Crouse Hospitals. Some of the best restaurants, nightlife and local shops are minutes away. Close to all major highways and bus routes.
Westcott
100 Xavier Cir
100 Xavier Cir, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - Unique Subdivision located minutes from the University and downtown.
Westcott
208 Bassett Street
208 Basset Street, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1716 sqft
Make this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental your next home. You’ll love the large rooms, generous storage, and convenient location.
217 Cooper Lane
217 Cooper Lane, Onondaga County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1908 sqft
Very spacious 4 BR, 2 bath ranch style house in sought after Dewitt Hills neighborhood. Nice kitchen with extensive eat-in area with bay window. New stove and refrigerator.
University Neighborhood
1000 Ackerman Ave
1000 Ackerman Avenue, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1656 sqft
Awesome Syracuse University 4 Bedroom Apartment. Close to Campus on Ackerman Av. Responsible landlord with many nearby properties and professional local management.
Near Eastside
917 Madison St. 917-102
917 Madison Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
917 Madison St. 917-102 Available 08/10/20 Madison Court Condominiums - Beautiful 1 bedroom condo in secure building- desirable Madison Court Condominiums.
Westcott
718 Clarendon St
718 Clarendon Street, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1618 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent spacious up to 6 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom furnished rental home near college and University available for $525/tenant. VIRTUAL TOUR https://my.matterport.
Eastwood
317 Mosley Drive
317 Mosley Drive, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
317 Mosley Drive Available 06/01/20 Newly Renovated House For Rent in the Eastwood Area - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath For Rent in the Eastwood Area.
University Neighborhood
839 Westcott Street - 1
839 Westcott St, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Very nice large 3 bedroom first floor flat. Hardwood floors, living room with fireplace, book shelves, French doors leading to dining room and large good space.
Westcott
116 Trinity Place
116 Trinity Place, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1801 sqft
116 Trinity Place Available 08/01/20 116 Trinity Place, Univeristy Area, 4 Bedroom Single Family House - 4 Bedroom, 1 1/2 baths single family home, kitchen with gas stove, living room with fireplace, tenant reimburses landlord for water.
Westcott
701 Ackerman Avenue - 10
701 Ackerman Avenue, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
1400 sqft
SU Students, 5-6 Bedroom Upper flat,, with everything included, utilities, wifi, laundry, common areas, large bedrooms, shared bathrooms, floor 2 has 6 bedrooms and 2 baths, Fall of 2020 renting by the floor, so if you have a group of friends ready
Westcott
122 Redfield Place
122 Redfield Place, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3209 sqft
Furnished three bedrooms, one bathroom. Hardwood floor throughout. 0.5 mile from SU main campus. Walking distance to shops and restaurants on Westcott St. Minutes away from Downtown, I-81 and I-690, Destiny USA mall, etc.
Meadowbrook
301 Bradford Parkway
301 Bradford Parkway, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2364 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 301 Bradford Parkway in Syracuse. View photos, descriptions and more!
Eastwood
152 Hillsdale Avenue - 1
152 Hillsdale Ave, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Gas and Electric Included, Off Street Parking, Washer and dryer in unit. 1 large bedroom plus smaller office space.
University Neighborhood
1020 Westcott Street
1020 Westcott Street, Syracuse, NY
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2250 sqft
Great Single family home for rent in the University area! 5 bedrooms & 2 fulls baths, plus on-site Laundry. Hardwood floors throughout; newer appliances & windows. Covered front porch. Available August 1st.
Eastwood
523 Northcliffe Rd, Apt 2
523 Northcliffe Rd, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
839 sqft
BIG Eastwood 2 Bedroom. Updated with new appliances. Upstairs unit with private porch. Parking spot. Great unit- come look! Ideal setting in Eastwood- “the neighborhood in the city!”.
100 Waldorf Pkwy - 2
100 Waldorf Parkway, Onondaga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
739 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UPDATED AND RENOVATED. INCLUDES ELECTRIC AND GAS! New appliances, parking, laundry in basement. Lots of grad students in area, very convenient! You'll love living here. Superior location on very quiet street across from park-like private school.
University Neighborhood
822 Westcott Street - 1
822 Westcott St, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
941 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES. 4 Bedroom 2 Bath right on the student bus line. Coin op laundry on site. One- semester and 10 month leases also available! Ideally located on Westcott Street. Close to Campus and to bus stops.
University Neighborhood
1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1
1016 Lancaster Ave, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom apartment ,1 bathroom, parking available,Syracuse university area 1016 Lancaster Ave - 1, Syracuse, NY, 13210 $1100 per month Available now 3 beds, 1 full bath 1190 sq. ft. Rooms and Interior . Family room . Dining room .
Westcott
103 1/2 Victoria Place
103 1/2 Victoria Pl, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
What a great rental find in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse, located in the heart of the Westcott Street Shopping District.
Eastwood
333 Ashdale Avenue
333 Ashdale Avenue, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
Recently remodeled with all new kitchen, refurbished hardwood floors and new carpeting, paint and appliances. new furnace and water heater. rear fenced yard.
Meadowbrook
121 Doll Parkway - A
121 Doll Parkway, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
LeMoyne - - 1 Block From Campus($600 per person) 5 Bedroom - 2 Bath House - Completely Remodeled, Hardwood Floors, Game Room, On Site Laundry - Call/Text 315-217-1244 LeMoyne - - 1 Block From Campus($600 per person) 5 Bedroom - 2 Bath House -
Eastside
1541 Salt Springs Road
1541 Salt Springs Road, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
864 sqft
Syracuse/DeWitt border next to LeMoyne College
Meadowbrook
106 Doll Parkway
106 Doll Parkway, Syracuse, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Lemoyne - 5 Bedroom - Everything Included - Beautiful House - One Block From Campus! Call -Text 315-430-9224 Lemoyne - 5 Bedroom - Everything Included - Beautiful House - One Block From Campus! Call -Text 315-430-9224