Syracuse University
41 Apartments For Rent Near Syracuse University
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
15 Units Available
Downtown Syracuse
Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY
Studio
$454
1 sqft
1 Bedroom
$908
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1060 sqft
Our community is located near Syracuse University and walking distance to Upstate and Crouse Hospitals. Some of the best restaurants, nightlife and local shops are minutes away. Close to all major highways and bus routes.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated April 21 at 05:24 PM
1 Unit Available
Near Northeast
Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St, Syracuse, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
816 sqft
Kasson Place offers studio, one and two bedroom unique luxury apartments with contemporary design and historic charm.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Outer Comstock
155 Xavier Woods
155 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2210 sqft
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - This is a magnificent custom built Contemporary. The first floor has in-floor heating as well as a heated garage floor.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakefront
373 Spencer Street 202
373 Spencer Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
373 Spencer St. Apt 202 - Property Id: 318191 AVAILABLE NOW! BEAUTIFUL MODERN APARTMENT IN INNER HARBOR AREA. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, DESTINY USA AND FRANKLIN SQUARE. ALSO, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR I-81 AND -690.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Westcott
100 Xavier Cir
100 Xavier Cir, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - Unique Subdivision located minutes from the University and downtown.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Westcott
208 Bassett Street
208 Basset Street, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1716 sqft
Make this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental your next home. You’ll love the large rooms, generous storage, and convenient location.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
University Neighborhood
1000 Ackerman Ave
1000 Ackerman Avenue, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1656 sqft
Awesome Syracuse University 4 Bedroom Apartment. Close to Campus on Ackerman Av. Responsible landlord with many nearby properties and professional local management.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Near Eastside
917 Madison St. 917-102
917 Madison Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
917 Madison St. 917-102 Available 08/10/20 Madison Court Condominiums - Beautiful 1 bedroom condo in secure building- desirable Madison Court Condominiums.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Westcott
718 Clarendon St
718 Clarendon Street, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1618 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent spacious up to 6 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom furnished rental home near college and University available for $525/tenant. VIRTUAL TOUR https://my.matterport.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 07:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Outer Comstock
144 Ruth Ave
144 Ruth Avenue, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Beautiful single family home with 4 bedrooms available, each room complete with full/queen bed and dresser. Basic cable and internet included with off street parking and free laundry onsite. Close to campus, and on bus route.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
University Neighborhood
839 Westcott Street - 1
839 Westcott St, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Very nice large 3 bedroom first floor flat. Hardwood floors, living room with fireplace, book shelves, French doors leading to dining room and large good space.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Westcott
116 Trinity Place
116 Trinity Place, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1801 sqft
116 Trinity Place Available 08/01/20 116 Trinity Place, Univeristy Area, 4 Bedroom Single Family House - 4 Bedroom, 1 1/2 baths single family home, kitchen with gas stove, living room with fireplace, tenant reimburses landlord for water.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Westcott
701 Ackerman Avenue - 10
701 Ackerman Avenue, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
1400 sqft
SU Students, 5-6 Bedroom Upper flat,, with everything included, utilities, wifi, laundry, common areas, large bedrooms, shared bathrooms, floor 2 has 6 bedrooms and 2 baths, Fall of 2020 renting by the floor, so if you have a group of friends ready
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Westcott
122 Redfield Place
122 Redfield Place, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3209 sqft
Furnished three bedrooms, one bathroom. Hardwood floor throughout. 0.5 mile from SU main campus. Walking distance to shops and restaurants on Westcott St. Minutes away from Downtown, I-81 and I-690, Destiny USA mall, etc.
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
2418 Lodi Street 1
2418 Lodi Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 (NO PETS & NO SMOKING) 2418 Lodi Street Unit #1 - Property Id: 225108 APARTMENT IS ONLY SHOWN ON A WEEKEND NEXT OPEN HOUSE DATE: PLEASE EMAIL TURBO-TENANT'S PRESCREENER QUESTIONNAIRE IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN TRYING TO
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Meadowbrook
301 Bradford Parkway
301 Bradford Parkway, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2364 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 301 Bradford Parkway in Syracuse. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
University Neighborhood
1020 Westcott Street
1020 Westcott Street, Syracuse, NY
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2250 sqft
Great Single family home for rent in the University area! 5 bedrooms & 2 fulls baths, plus on-site Laundry. Hardwood floors throughout; newer appliances & windows. Covered front porch. Available August 1st.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Syracuse
123 East Willow Street
123 East Willow Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Newly renovated luxury apartment building located in Downtown Syracuse.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
523 Northcliffe Rd, Apt 2
523 Northcliffe Rd, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
839 sqft
BIG Eastwood 2 Bedroom. Updated with new appliances. Upstairs unit with private porch. Parking spot. Great unit- come look! Ideal setting in Eastwood- “the neighborhood in the city!”.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Waldorf Pkwy - 2
100 Waldorf Parkway, Onondaga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
739 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UPDATED AND RENOVATED. INCLUDES ELECTRIC AND GAS! New appliances, parking, laundry in basement. Lots of grad students in area, very convenient! You'll love living here. Superior location on very quiet street across from park-like private school.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
University Neighborhood
822 Westcott Street - 1
822 Westcott St, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
941 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES. 4 Bedroom 2 Bath right on the student bus line. Coin op laundry on site. One- semester and 10 month leases also available! Ideally located on Westcott Street. Close to Campus and to bus stops.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Outer Comstock
140 Xavier Circle
140 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Brand New Contemporary Home Near SU - A brand new neighborhood of contemporary homes in a community setting. Truly, a new perspective on city living.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
University Neighborhood
1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1
1016 Lancaster Ave, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom apartment ,1 bathroom, parking available,Syracuse university area 1016 Lancaster Ave - 1, Syracuse, NY, 13210 $1100 per month Available now 3 beds, 1 full bath 1190 sq. ft. Rooms and Interior . Family room . Dining room .
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Skunk City
1406 West Onondaga Street - 1
1406 West Onondaga Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Good condition,2 bedroom apartment, first floor 1406 W Onondaga - 1, Syracuse, NY, 13204 $800 per month Available now 2 beds, 1 full bath 900 sq. ft. Rooms and Interior . Hardwood floors . Living room . Formal dining room Kitchen and Bath .