downtown syracuse
63 Apartments for rent in Downtown Syracuse, Syracuse, NY
Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY
Studio
$454
1 sqft
1 Bedroom
$908
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1060 sqft
Our community is located near Syracuse University and walking distance to Upstate and Crouse Hospitals. Some of the best restaurants, nightlife and local shops are minutes away. Close to all major highways and bus routes.
123 East Willow Street
123 East Willow Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Newly renovated luxury apartment building located in Downtown Syracuse.
208-212 West Genesee Street
208 W Genesee St, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Downtown/Clinton Square, in the heart of downtown shopping, restaurants & professional buildings. 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment w/ oak hardwoods & central air. Light & bright wall-to-wall windows overlooking Clinton Square. Must see today! .....
Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St, Syracuse, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
816 sqft
Kasson Place offers studio, one and two bedroom unique luxury apartments with contemporary design and historic charm.
373 Spencer Street 202
373 Spencer Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
373 Spencer St. Apt 202 - Property Id: 318191 AVAILABLE NOW! BEAUTIFUL MODERN APARTMENT IN INNER HARBOR AREA. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, DESTINY USA AND FRANKLIN SQUARE. ALSO, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR I-81 AND -690.
2418 Lodi Street 1
2418 Lodi Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 (NO PETS & NO SMOKING) 2418 Lodi Street Unit #1 - Property Id: 225108 APARTMENT IS ONLY SHOWN ON A WEEKEND NEXT OPEN HOUSE DATE: PLEASE EMAIL TURBO-TENANT'S PRESCREENER QUESTIONNAIRE IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN TRYING TO
420 Lodi Street
420 Lodi Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1466 sqft
Luxury 2-bedroom apartment in historic “townhouse-style” building in Hawley-Green neighborhood! You will love the hardwood floors, extra-high ceilings, and full kitchen complete with dishwasher and free washer/dryer.
1300 Lodi St - 5
1300 Lodi Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$500
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1300 Lodi St - 5 in Syracuse. View photos, descriptions and more!
113 Comstock Rm 1 Place
113 Comstock Pl, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$600
4425 sqft
This is a Room in a legal boarding house.
413 University Avenue - 1
413 University Ave, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
700 sqft
Ultra affordable apartments on the Connective Corridor. -Walk to Syracuse University in 2 minutes -Free on site parking -Furniture option
411 University Avenue - 1
411 University Ave, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$999
695 sqft
Ultra affordable apartments on the Connective Corridor. -Walk to Syracuse University in 2 minutes -Free on site parking -Furniture option
917 Madison St. 917-102
917 Madison Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
917 Madison St. 917-102 Available 08/10/20 Madison Court Condominiums - Beautiful 1 bedroom condo in secure building- desirable Madison Court Condominiums.
1010 CARBON STREET 1st Floor
1010 Carbon Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$650
Unit 1st Floor Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom Apartment on Syracuse's North Side - Property Id: 317751 One Bedroom Apartment available in Multifamily House on Syracuse's North Side Available August 1st OR LATER DATE. $650 + Utilities.
248 Bruce Street
248 Bruce Street, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1334 sqft
3 bedroom home with lovely fireplace move in cond. - Property Id: 314418 2 story house, 3 bed 1 bath Charming home located in the residential neighborhood near Meadowbrook. Lovely front lawn with mature shade tree. Entire house freshly painted.
131 Chaffee Avenue
131 Chaffee Avenue, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1354 sqft
Charming, newly remodeled four bedroom colonial with wonderful woodwork and wood floors.. built-ins, large pantry, all new bathroom and kitchen... new appliances... attic storage and 1 car garage- large yard all on a quiet street..
333 Ashdale Avenue
333 Ashdale Avenue, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
Recently remodeled with all new kitchen, refurbished hardwood floors and new carpeting, paint and appliances. new furnace and water heater. rear fenced yard.
140 Xavier Circle
140 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Brand New Contemporary Home Near SU - A brand new neighborhood of contemporary homes in a community setting. Truly, a new perspective on city living.
100 Xavier Cir
100 Xavier Cir, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - Unique Subdivision located minutes from the University and downtown.
116 Trinity Place
116 Trinity Place, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1801 sqft
116 Trinity Place Available 08/01/20 116 Trinity Place, Univeristy Area, 4 Bedroom Single Family House - 4 Bedroom, 1 1/2 baths single family home, kitchen with gas stove, living room with fireplace, tenant reimburses landlord for water.
155 Xavier Woods
155 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2210 sqft
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - This is a magnificent custom built Contemporary. The first floor has in-floor heating as well as a heated garage floor.
144 Ruth Ave
144 Ruth Avenue, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Beautiful single family home with 4 bedrooms available, each room complete with full/queen bed and dresser. Basic cable and internet included with off street parking and free laundry onsite. Close to campus, and on bus route.
99 Roycroft Road
99 Roycroft Road, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1160 sqft
Available August 1, wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom ranch on Dewitt / Syracuse border. Quiet street, steps from LeMoyne College and perfect for those in the PA or nursing program. Hardwoods throughout, large master with 1/2 bath.
718 Clarendon St
718 Clarendon Street, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1618 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent spacious up to 6 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom furnished rental home near college and University available for $525/tenant. VIRTUAL TOUR https://my.matterport.
523 Northcliffe Rd, Apt 2
523 Northcliffe Rd, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
839 sqft
BIG Eastwood 2 Bedroom. Updated with new appliances. Upstairs unit with private porch. Parking spot. Great unit- come look! Ideal setting in Eastwood- “the neighborhood in the city!”.