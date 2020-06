Amenities

Enjoy the one bedroom and 1 bath, in turn of the century historic mansion with river views from all rooms. Living room features wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors as seen. Beautifully renovated, and in excellent condition. All utilities: (Central) heat and A/C included. A must-see in the heart of Nyack- close to shops and restaurants. Close to public transportation.