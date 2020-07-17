22 Deepdale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate duplex apartment in legal two family house, featuring modern updates throughout. Features two large sunny bedrooms with brand new ductless air conditioning splits in each bedroom. Modern updated bathroom shower, tub, and vanity. Downstairs you have kitchen/living room combo with dishwasher, large countertop, wood floors, closet space, Ductless split, Washer/dryer (shared with other tenants) in garage, and your own back yard for your enjoyment. Driveway parking and street parking.