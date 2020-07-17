All apartments in South Huntington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:23 AM

22 Deepdale Drive

22 Deepdale Drive · (631) 406-4200
Location

22 Deepdale Drive, South Huntington, NY 11746
South Huntington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate duplex apartment in legal two family house, featuring modern updates throughout. Features two large sunny bedrooms with brand new ductless air conditioning splits in each bedroom. Modern updated bathroom shower, tub, and vanity. Downstairs you have kitchen/living room combo with dishwasher, large countertop, wood floors, closet space, Ductless split, Washer/dryer (shared with other tenants) in garage, and your own back yard for your enjoyment. Driveway parking and street parking.

Property Details

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

