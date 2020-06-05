55 New Broadway, #A.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 2018-renovated, sunlit, first floor 2 bedroom apartment in sought after Webber Park Available 7/31! Great living room, lots of windows, working fireplace, front sun room /study, big dining room. New kitchen with granite counters, all new appliances. Quiet apartment with thick plaster walls, and refinished wood floors through-out. Large washer and dryer and private basement storage. Balcony,1 car garage, plenty of street parking as well with no permit needed. Tenant pays all utilities except water. Dogs are OK. Broker fee applies. An easy walk to Beekman Ave village shops, restaurants, and gorgeous Hudson River. A 15 minute walk to train stations in Tarrytown (38 min to GCT) or Philipse Manor. 5 minutes to cycling on the aqueduct trail, hiking the woods in Rockefeller State Park, exploring river trails. Home to Washington Irving's Legend of Sleepy Hollow, the famous Halloween festival, nearby 300 foot Croton Dam waterfall, and more.