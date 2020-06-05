All apartments in Sleepy Hollow
55 New Broadway, #A.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:09 AM

55 New Broadway, #A

55 New Broadway · (914) 874-8252
Location

55 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1380 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2018-renovated, sunlit, first floor 2 bedroom apartment in sought after Webber Park Available 7/31! Great living room, lots of windows, working fireplace, front sun room /study, big dining room. New kitchen with granite counters, all new appliances. Quiet apartment with thick plaster walls, and refinished wood floors through-out. Large washer and dryer and private basement storage. Balcony,1 car garage, plenty of street parking as well with no permit needed. Tenant pays all utilities except water. Dogs are OK. Broker fee applies. An easy walk to Beekman Ave village shops, restaurants, and gorgeous Hudson River. A 15 minute walk to train stations in Tarrytown (38 min to GCT) or Philipse Manor. 5 minutes to cycling on the aqueduct trail, hiking the woods in Rockefeller State Park, exploring river trails. Home to Washington Irving's Legend of Sleepy Hollow, the famous Halloween festival, nearby 300 foot Croton Dam waterfall, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 55 New Broadway, #A have any available units?
55 New Broadway, #A has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 New Broadway, #A have?
Some of 55 New Broadway, #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 New Broadway, #A currently offering any rent specials?
55 New Broadway, #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 New Broadway, #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 New Broadway, #A is pet friendly.
Does 55 New Broadway, #A offer parking?
Yes, 55 New Broadway, #A does offer parking.
Does 55 New Broadway, #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 New Broadway, #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 New Broadway, #A have a pool?
No, 55 New Broadway, #A does not have a pool.
Does 55 New Broadway, #A have accessible units?
No, 55 New Broadway, #A does not have accessible units.
Does 55 New Broadway, #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 New Broadway, #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 New Broadway, #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 New Broadway, #A does not have units with air conditioning.

