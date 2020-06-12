/
3 bedroom apartments
232 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sea Cliff, NY
Sea Cliff
131 Glenlawn Avenue
131 Glenlawn Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
This Enchanting Custom Built Victorian Style Colonial is the Perfect Seasonal Get-Away or Fulltime Home for Individuals Seeking a Private Spacious Abode with a Country Club Backyard.
Sea Cliff
332 Franklin Avenue
332 Franklin Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming and unique 2nd floor 3 BR apartment with lots of windows, Eat-in Kitchen & Full Bath. Common Foyer with shared Front Porch. Yard with Patio & Table. Laundry Room with coin-operated washer & dryer. Some light storage available.
Glen Cove
95 Valentine Avenue
95 Valentine Avenue, Glen Cove, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Sunny Large (1200 sq feet) Three Bedroom Apartment On the Second Floor. All Appliances Less Than Two Years Old. Quiet Cul De Sac Location, Shared Backyard.
Roslyn Harbor
25 Eden Way
25 Eden Way, Roslyn Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fabulous Home is Perfectly Located on one the prettiest Streets in Roslyn Harbor. Gorgeous backyard, Perfect for Entertaining with in-ground heated pool and fire pit. Lush gardens. Must be seen to appreciate.
Results within 5 miles of Sea Cliff
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,140
1461 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Glen Cove
5 Star Lane
5 Star Lane, Glen Cove, NY
Landlord pays heat and water New alarm system Patio with a Yard Dish Washer Granite counter
Port Washington
22 Highfield Avenue
22 Highfield Avenue, Port Washington, NY
Spacious 4 BR, 3 Full Bath Hi-Ranch conveniently located across from Daly Elementary. Bright sunlit bedrooms with updated kitchen and bath. Move-in Condition. Property is also listed for sale at $999,000
Albertson
15 Chaffee Avenue
15 Chaffee Avenue, Albertson, NY
Herricks Schools, Full House Rental, Colonial, Wood Floors, EIK, Formal LR/DR, Nice Size Family Room. Walk to LIRR, Schools, Stores, Close to ALL!
North Hills
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
Glen Cove
2 Barbara Lane
2 Barbara Lane, Glen Cove, NY
Waterfront Home on Cul De Sac. Completely renovated top to bottom, inside and out. Beautiful water views from almost every room in the house, and a huge outdoor deck for entertaining. Peaceful, tranquil setting. 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
Searingtown
107 Deepdale Pkwy
107 Deepdale Parkway, Searingtown, NY
Herricks School District! Spacious 4 bedrooms 3 baths. Newly constructed 2nd floor and extended family room with high ceilings. Three blocks from Herricks elementary school. Close to LIRR train station. Easy commute to New York City-Penn station.
Roslyn Heights
26 Sycamore Lane
26 Sycamore Lane, Roslyn Heights, NY
Full house rental...Easy living at its finest! Lovely renovated expanded ranch in prime Roslyn Country Club S Section.
Roslyn Heights
15 Harding Avenue
15 Harding Avenue, Roslyn Heights, NY
Brand New Construction, This Exquisite Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bath, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen With Granite Countertops And Top Appliances, Full Finished Basement With Separate Entrance, High Ceiling.
Searingtown
72 Hamilton Drive
72 Hamilton Drive, Searingtown, NY
Thomaston
11 Saint George Road
11 Saint George Road, Thomaston, NY
Expanded Ranch With Sweeping Views! This South Facing, Sun Filled Home Has 4 Br and 2.5 bath. Walk Out/Above Ground Lower Level. Zoned For Baker Elementary, Great Neck South Middle & High School. Close To Lirr/Bus, Located On Quiet street.
Flower Hill
150 Crabapple Road
150 Crabapple Road, Flower Hill, NY
Built in 2005 Colonial Property, Luxury Custom Built 4 Beds &3Baths &2 Half Baths Brick With Magnificent Details Throughout.
Albertson
109 Dorset Avenue
109 Dorset Avenue, Albertson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Great Corner home, bright and airy, just painted, wood floors newly finished, lots of storage, great location with a walk to Railroad.
Sands Point
31 Cornwall Lane
31 Cornwall Lane, Sands Point, NY
Great opportunity to rent and enjoy this beautiful furnished or unfurnished 6 Bedroom 4 bath home on one acre+. Only a 35 minute commute to NYC via LIRR.
Port Washington
46 Beechwood Avenue
46 Beechwood Avenue, Port Washington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Spacious, sun Filled, 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Port Washington. 4 Blocks to LIRR and town. Large Master Bedroom with Master Bath. French doors leading to private backyard. two additional bedrooms and a 2nd full bath.
Port Washington
14 Dock Lane
14 Dock Lane, Port Washington North, NY
Spacious Soundview Splanch with excellent flow. House boasts Master Bedroom W/ Master Bath + 3 Additional Bedrooms, Washer/Dryer, Cac, Sprinklers, & 2 Car Garage. Lower Level Playroom & Office.
Locust Valley
187 Oyster Bay Road
187 Glen Cove Oyster Bay Road, Locust Valley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautifully renovated in 2018 with 2 new baths, new kitchen, wood floors throughout, new windows, new roof, new CAC, patio, sprinklers and landscaping.
Glen Cove
2 Mark Court
2 Mark Court, Glen Cove, NY
Interior Pictures Coming Soon--Peaceful And Private Place To Live. Open Floor Plan With Updated Chef's Kitchen With Top Of The Line Stainless Steel Appliances.
Glen Cove
47 Pembroke Drive
47 Pembroke Drive, Glen Cove, NY
Manorhaven
7815 Shore Road
7815 Shore Road, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Port Washington. Beautiful Water View Townhouse Home. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Large Living Room/Dining Room Area, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room, 2 Parking Spots.
