/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:26 PM
246 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Williston Park, NY
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
70 Exeter Street
70 Exeter Street, Williston Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is a ice first floor apartment. Three bedrooms, 1 bath, dining room, living room, Eat-in kitchen, half finished basement with washer, dryer. Two parking spots in driveway, backyard goes with first floor.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
443 Horton Hwy
443 Horton Highway, Williston Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Lovely First Floor 3 bedroom apartment. IncludesLiving Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen and Full Bath.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
108 Sherman Avenue
108 Sherman Avenue, Williston Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Newly Renovated East Side Townhouse Has Fresh Paint, Updated Kitchen with New Granite Countertops, All New Cabinets and Appliances. Completely renovated Bathroom. New A/C Units in Living Room and All 3 Bedrooms. Private Screened-In Back Porch.
Results within 1 mile of Williston Park
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Albertson
109 Dorset Avenue
109 Dorset Avenue, Albertson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Great Corner home, bright and airy, just painted, wood floors newly finished, lots of storage, great location with a walk to Railroad.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
233 Jackson Avenue
233 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment close to all amenities including shopping, dining, LIRR, Park, Tennis Courts, Library and Schools. Please wear Face Covering and Gloves for showings.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
138 Jerome Avenue
138 Jerome Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Updated Apartment with Eat-In Kitchen, Formal Living Room, Spacious Bedrooms, Laundry Room, Yard Space, Driveway Parking, Close TO LIRR, Close to Shopping and Much, Much More.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Albertson
16 Arleigh Drive
16 Arleigh Drive, Albertson, NY
New Construction Home In Herricks School District, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Large Bedrooms, Lot's of Closets, Finished Basement with Laundry Room, Master Bedroom on Main Floor Too, Close to Everything
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
220 Pershing Parkway
220 Pershing Parkway, Mineola, NY
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom whole house rental. Fenced in yard. Use of driveway. Use of yard. Washer Dryer allowed. Close to LIJ Hospital, Winthrop Hospital and Northwell Health Manhasset. Close to Hofstra and Adelphi University.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
90 Main St
90 Main Street, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
This is commercial space, rear space, it is for medical office, retail store, fast food, full basement, face to mineola station parking, near Hospital , courts, post office, shopping, restaurants and more.
1 of 5
Last updated March 20 at 05:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
248 Mckinley Pky
248 Mckinley Parkway, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Large Eat in kitchen, Living Room, 3 small bedrooms, Full bath Two car garage plus storage room in 4 family house
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Searingtown
82 Garden Dr
82 Garden Drive, Searingtown, NY
Move-in Ready Condition,4 Bedrooms 2 Full Bath CAPE HOUSE with Central A/C, Herricks School District, LIRR Station Nearby. Big Deck, Skylight Den, Park Like Backyard.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Roslyn Heights
66 Croyden Court
66 Croyden Court, Roslyn Heights, NY
Welcome to this spacious Colonial conveniently located in Albertson Downs. Amazing opportunity to move into Albertson Downs with its renowned and most prestigious East Williston School District #2.
Results within 5 miles of Williston Park
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
20 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,737
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
8 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,640
1461 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Roslyn Heights
11 Pebble Ln
11 Pebble Lane, Roslyn Heights, NY
5 bedroom high ranch with 3 baths in Country Club, Wheatley Schools
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
710 1st Avenue
710 1st Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Eat In Kitchen, Dining Room, 3 Bedrooms, Master Bedroom with Bath, Full Bath. Use of Small Backyard Included
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Searingtown
59 Hillturn Lane
59 Hillturn Lane, Searingtown, NY
Colonial home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
8 Surrey Lane
8 Surrey Lane, Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1850 sqft
Beautifully Updated Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Split / Tri-Level House In Quiet Street. Updated & Open Kitchen With Granite Counter Top. New & Updated Bathrooms, Master Bed W/ Full Bath, Bedroom W/ Full Bath, Br, Hallway 1/2 Bath.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Russell Gardens
200 S Middle Neck Road
200 South Middle Neck Road, Nassau County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This bright large coop has bright living room ,master bedroom suite with full bathroom and closet. 2 additional full bedrooms and bathrooms. plus an office space.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Thomaston
11 Saint George Road
11 Saint George Road, Thomaston, NY
Expanded Ranch With Sweeping Views! This South Facing, Sun Filled Home Has 4 Br and 2.5 bath. Walk Out/Above Ground Lower Level. Zoned For Baker Elementary, Great Neck South Middle & High School. Close To Lirr/Bus, Located On Quiet street.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
158 Rhodes Avenue
158 Rhodes Avenue, Hempstead, NY
Cozy 6 bedroom house with 2 full bath and full basement with beautiful back yard and huge driveway with 2 car garage
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Floral Park
83-60 250th St
83-60 250th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Excellent 3 bedroom rental in heart of bellerose with living room, kitchen dining room, full bath. Very good location corner of hillside ave. school district 26. shopping and transportation close by.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North New Hyde Park
1702 Aladdin Avenue
1702 Aladdin Avenue, North New Hyde Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Excellent Cape Rental in New Hyde Park with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Living Room, Eat-in-Kitchen. Full Finish Basement with two rooms, full bath and side entrance, School Dist # 5 . Walk to LIRR and Other Transportation.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NY
Valley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYAlbertson, NYNorth Hills, NYGarden City, NYOld Westbury, NYManhasset, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NY