3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:21 PM
122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Hills, NY
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
North Hills
1 Unit Available
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
North Hills
1 Unit Available
109 Dove Hill Drive
109 Dove Hill Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,650
2700 sqft
Estates II - Desirable North Shore Gated Community With 24/7 Security. Living Room With High Ceilings & Door To Back Patio, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Eik, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Private Quiet Location. Pool, Tennis, Gym & Clubhouse.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
North Hills
1 Unit Available
49 Wimbledon Dr
49 Wimbledon Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2463 sqft
Cerdarwood Model with three large bedrooms, two and half baths with granite counters, main floor Family Room, Formal Living and Dining Room with fireplace and an eat-in-kitchen. This is an end unit with extra driveway parking plus a two car garage..
Results within 1 mile of North Hills
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Albertson
1 Unit Available
15 Chaffee Avenue
15 Chaffee Avenue, Albertson, NY
Herricks Schools, Full House Rental, Colonial, Wood Floors, EIK, Formal LR/DR, Nice Size Family Room. Walk to LIRR, Schools, Stores, Close to ALL!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
61 Durham Road
61 Durham Road, North New Hyde Park, NY
Detached house with 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, garage and backyard. New Hyde Park middle schools and high schools. N-22 and N-25 buses. Short drive to shopping plaza, supermarkets, parks, medical centers and more.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Searingtown
1 Unit Available
107 Deepdale Pkwy
107 Deepdale Parkway, Searingtown, NY
Herricks School District! Spacious 4 bedrooms 3 baths. Newly constructed 2nd floor and extended family room with high ceilings. Three blocks from Herricks elementary school. Close to LIRR train station. Easy commute to New York City-Penn station.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Roslyn Heights
1 Unit Available
15 Harding Avenue
15 Harding Avenue, Roslyn Heights, NY
Brand New Construction, This Exquisite Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bath, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen With Granite Countertops And Top Appliances, Full Finished Basement With Separate Entrance, High Ceiling.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Searingtown
1 Unit Available
72 Hamilton Drive
72 Hamilton Drive, Searingtown, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 72 Hamilton Drive in Searingtown. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
1006 Mill Creek N
1006 Mill Crk N, Roslyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,600
Roslyn. Brand new townhouse model located in downtown Roslyn with elevator, luxury upgrades in floors, appliances, lighting, all finishes.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
92 Hillside Avenue
92 Hillside Avenue, Manhasset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Beautiful semi attached 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths duplex with large fenced-in yard and 2 car private driveway. Conveniently located to town, train and schools.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Albertson
1 Unit Available
16 Arleigh Drive
16 Arleigh Drive, Albertson, NY
New Construction Home In Herricks School District, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Large Bedrooms, Lot's of Closets, Finished Basement with Laundry Room, Master Bedroom on Main Floor Too, Close to Everything
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Herricks
1 Unit Available
45 Larch Drive
45 Larch Drive, Herricks, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
Beautiful Location in Famed Herricks School District #9. Large Split with 3 Ample sized Bedrooms, Home Office, Ample Storage Space, New A/C System, New Kitchen & Baths.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Herricks
1 Unit Available
19 Emmett Street
19 Emmett Street, Herricks, NY
Newly Renovated, New Appliances, New Bathrooms, New Carpet in Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors. ***Does not include Garage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 08:03pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
163 Thompson Shore Road
163 Thompson Shore Road, Manhasset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Bright, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. 2nd floor in our legal 2 family home. LR, DR/Den, large storage room in basement with w/d. 1 car garage. Short walk to LIRR, town, school.
Results within 5 miles of North Hills
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Great Neck
16 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,140
1461 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mineola
1 Unit Available
33 Wisteria Avenue
33 Wisteria Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Totally Updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Welcome to Wisteria Avenue. Please see video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. click on "search rentals". This classic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial has been totally updated.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elmont
1 Unit Available
21 Gotham Ave
21 Gotham Avenue, Elmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HOUSE FOR RENT IN ELMONT - Property Id: 191286 Whole house for rent in Elmont. Living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors and lots of storage space. Close to all. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Elmont
1 Unit Available
129 Meacham Avenue
129 Meacham Avenue, Elmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Walk Up apartment, Eat in Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bedroom, One Full bath,
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Bayside
1 Unit Available
221-23 Kingsbury Ave
221-23 Kingsbury Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 221-23 Kingsbury Ave in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
80-01 249 Street
80-01 249th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1836 sqft
Walk-in Basement with open layout. Above, 3 bedrooms, totally renovated with hardwood floors, new kitchen with s/s appliances and granite countertops. Located on prime location, close to all shops, schools and public transportation.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Bayside
1 Unit Available
80-70 209 Street
80-70 209th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step in to this fully renovated house in the heart of Hollis Hills. This home offers 4 generous size bedrooms, formal dining room, formal living room, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and fully finished basement.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Great Neck Gardens
1 Unit Available
20 Vista Hill Road
20 Vista Hill Road, Great Neck Gardens, NY
Gorgeous 1 family home in the North Great Neck School district for rent. Utilities paid by tenant. Small pets allowed. Tenant to pay commission of one month's rent.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
22 Highfield Avenue
22 Highfield Avenue, Port Washington, NY
Spacious 4 BR, 3 Full Bath Hi-Ranch conveniently located across from Daly Elementary. Bright sunlit bedrooms with updated kitchen and bath. Move-in Condition. Property is also listed for sale at $999,000
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Bayside
1 Unit Available
80-34 223 Street
80-34 223rd Street, Queens, NY
Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances.
