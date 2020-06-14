Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

27 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Schenectady, NY

Finding an apartment in Schenectady that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Downtown Schenectady
18 Units Available
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
3336 McDonald Avenue
3336 Mcdonald Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1638 sqft
This delightful home located in Schenectady, NY is now available.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union Street
1 Unit Available
1319 Union St D
1319 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Comfortable 2 bedroom in great area - Property Id: 296758 Great Location! Off street parking! Available now is a clean, spacious 2 bedroom apartment. Heat and hot water included. Tons of storage space.
Results within 1 mile of Schenectady
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Northside
13 Units Available
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,436
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Willowbrook Terrace
104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, spacious apartment homes feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and vaulted ceilings. Amenities include garage parking, and convenience to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1200 HILLSIDE AV
1200 Hillside Avenue, Schenectady County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Immaculate condo in a convenient location, this 2nd floor unit has a gas fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, sliding glass door to deck, large living room and combined dining area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
39 Washington Avenue
39 Washington Avenue, Scotia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
948 sqft
Located in the Village of Pleasantville just 30 miles north of Manhattan & 1 block from Metro North, 39 Washington features BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN luxury units w/ open floor plan, oversized windows, high ceilings w/ LED ceiling lights, living

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
709 Burdeck Street- Unit 17
709 Burdeck Street, Schenectady County, NY
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
Apartment 17 at 709 Burdeck Street, Schenectady, NY 12306 (Burdeck Street Apartments) is a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. This apartment is located on the first floor.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
2405 Rosa Road, Ridge Manor Court Unit 2009
2405 Rosa Road, Schenectady County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1440 sqft
Niskayuna Schools - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with attached garage. 1440 Sq ft, central air, washer & dryer in each unit. Each Unit has an outside patio to enjoy. Building three has two acres of forest at rear.
Results within 5 miles of Schenectady
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
7 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
2475 Brookshire Drive, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,040
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
875 sqft
The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
21 ASHDOWN RD
21 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
15 ASHDOWN RD
15 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
19 ASHDOWN RD
19 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
17 ASHDOWN RD
17 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.
Results within 10 miles of Schenectady
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Campus Area
35 Units Available
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,446
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
915 sqft
QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
7 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1012 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Melrose
1 Unit Available
113 Eileen Street
113 Eileen Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom/2 bathroom House Available June 1 - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house rental available June 1!! Updated kitchen, beautiful wood floors, patio and porch, updated kitchen, off street parking places and fenced yard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Washington Avenue
1 Unit Available
971 Washington Avenue
971 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
5 bedroom house with Den and 1.5 bathrooms available June 2020. - Gorgeous 5 bedroom House 1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments
2 Jeanne Jugan Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$768
2 Bedrooms
$925
Ashfield Senior Apartments is located in Latham New York, a part of the Albany Region of CRM. Ashfield was formally Our Lady of Hope, a nursing home which was a 200 bed facility.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7 Jermain Street
7 Jermain Street, Albany, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
GORGEOUS 5 BR HOUSE w/ Washer Dryer - Gorgeous 5 BR house with Washer and Dryer in the unit, Huge bedrooms, small yard and parking avail June 15! (RLNE5833399)
City Guide for Schenectady, NY

Albany may get the glory of being the capital, and Manhattan may get all the fame but there is one New York city that has history, fame, and a few reasons to toot its own horn.

Schenectady holds its own baton in the race of amazing New York cities. It has been the residence of Kurt Vonnegut (and the basis for many of his books), Union College (totally liberal arts, totally laid back), the birthplace of GE (which gave it the nickname “Electric City”) and it is home to NY’s first historic district (Stockade). Need a bit more convincing? Ever wonder where all the money in NY lies? We know it’s not Wall Street, so where can it be? Schenectady, of course, is the place to claim your NY lottery winnings. Remember the sassy maid from the Brady Bunch? Yeah, she is one of Schenectady’s own. It is also a town where vaudeville was once king (the historic Proctor Theatre still remains) and it’s where Babs filmed The Way We Were. Schenectady may fly under the radar but it’s a star in every sense of the word. Let’s find you a spot to live in the “place beyond the pines.” See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Schenectady, NY

Finding an apartment in Schenectady that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

