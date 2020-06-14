27 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Schenectady, NY

Albany may get the glory of being the capital, and Manhattan may get all the fame but there is one New York city that has history, fame, and a few reasons to toot its own horn.

Schenectady holds its own baton in the race of amazing New York cities. It has been the residence of Kurt Vonnegut (and the basis for many of his books), Union College (totally liberal arts, totally laid back), the birthplace of GE (which gave it the nickname “Electric City”) and it is home to NY’s first historic district (Stockade). Need a bit more convincing? Ever wonder where all the money in NY lies? We know it’s not Wall Street, so where can it be? Schenectady, of course, is the place to claim your NY lottery winnings. Remember the sassy maid from the Brady Bunch? Yeah, she is one of Schenectady’s own. It is also a town where vaudeville was once king (the historic Proctor Theatre still remains) and it’s where Babs filmed The Way We Were. Schenectady may fly under the radar but it’s a star in every sense of the word. Let’s find you a spot to live in the “place beyond the pines.” See more